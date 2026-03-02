Joke Silva explained how the age difference with husband Olu Jacobs allowed for a unique level of tolerance and patience in their early years

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva has shared candid details about her decades-long marriage to legendary actor Olu Jacobs

She offered insight into why she believes marrying an older man comes with certain advantages.

The 64-year-old thespian, who lost her brother in 2025, made the revelation during a recent appearance on Your View, where she reflected on her love journey and life with her husband.

Joke Silva revealed that while Olu Jacobs was smitten from the beginning, her feelings developed gradually.

“Yes, we met on stage, and when we met on a movie set, everybody knew it was the great Olu Jacobs who was coming, except me,” she recounted with a smile.

According to her, when he eventually arrived on set, they connected effortlessly.

“When he came, we got on very well and it was after we started dating that I discovered his age because he looked so good,” she said.

For Jacobs, it was love at first sight. For Silva, however, it took time.

“For him, it was love at first sight but for me, it wasn’t,” she admitted.

The actress married Olu Jacobs in 1985 when she was 24, and he was 44 — a 20-year age difference that has often drawn public attention over the years.

Looking back, Silva suggested that the age gap worked in her favour.

“This older men allows you to get away with a lot of things,” she said humorously during the show.

Although she did not elaborate extensively on what she meant, her tone hinted at the maturity, patience, and understanding that can come with age.

Their marriage, now spanning nearly four decades, has been blessed with two children and is widely regarded as one of Nollywood’s most enduring unions.

