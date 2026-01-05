Lateef Adedimeji shared "loved-up" photos of himself and Mo Bimpe, publicly decreeing that 2026 will be the most significant year of their lives

The actor’s emotional post came just days after eagle-eyed fans claimed to spot a baby bump during their lavish wedding anniversary celebration

Lateef credited his wife as his "answered prayer," expressing gratitude for their journey since their star-studded union

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has set tongues wagging online after sharing a deeply emotional New Year message to his wife, Mo Bimpe.

The popular actor took to social media to post loved-up photos of himself and his wife, describing her as his “favourite person”.

The actor expressed strong optimism about the year ahead. According to Lateef, 2026 is set to be a defining chapter for them as a couple.

In his post, Lateef thanked God for how far they have come and expressed hope for everything that lies ahead.

He prayed that God would go before them, walk with them, and surround them with grace throughout the year.

The actor ended on a confident note, declaring that 2026 would be a great year not just for them, but for everyone.

Lateef and Mo Bimpe have become one of Nollywood’s most admired celebrity couples. Their chemistry on and off screen, playful banter, and public support for each other often draw admiration from fans.

While the New Year message was meant to be uplifting, it also reopened conversations around pregnancy rumours that trailed the couple late last year.

During their anniversary celebration, some netizens claimed they noticed what looked like a baby bump in a video Lateef shared.

The clip showed the actor surprising Mo Bimpe with a room filled with roses, flowers, cakes, and romantic decorations.

At the time, neither Lateef nor Bimpe addressed the speculation, choosing instead to focus on celebrating their love. The silence only fueled curiosity, and the New Year post has now caused some fans to revisit those moments.

Reactions trail Lateef Adedimeji's post

"So shall it be by the special grace od God. Ma sha Allah quwata ilabillah🤲🙏. Happy new year fam"

"It’s the radiant, healthy, luminous and vibrant glow for me 🔥 shine on lovebirds"

"My people, happy new year to you and your household❤️❤️. Bros tell your barber they don't relax hair they just tinted gold or vice versa.. Mk him no spoil your fine hair"

"@mo_bimpe @adedimejilateef Happy New Year🎊🎄✨️I Pray May This 2026 Be A Year Of Testimony, Achievement And People We Celebrate You Soon & The Joy Shall Be Permanent Bihizinilahi Ta'Allah🤲I Love You Both"

Prophetess shares vision about Lateef, MoBimpe

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian prophetess, Mary Olubori, has gone public with a prophecy concerning Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo’Bimpe.

In a video making the rounds online, the cleric disclosed that she had a dream in which she saw the pair becoming parents.

Olubori explained that the vision came to her on two different occasions, and in both, the outcome was the same: the couple had welcomed a baby.

