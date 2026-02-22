Adesua Etomi marked her 40th birthday milestone in the company of friends who ushered her into the new dimension with prayers

Bisola Aiyeola shared a glimpse of how she and her friends gathered to make the notable actress's birthday a memorable one

Legit.ng gathered reactions from fans and celebrities alike who showered Adesua with love on her birthday

Nollywood actress and singer, Bisola Aiyeola, has melted hearts online following how she celebrated her close friend and colleague, Adesua Etomi, on her 40th birthday.

Bisola, who was clearly overjoyed, shared a powerful and emotional video showing how she and a group of friends surprised Adesua as she stepped into a new milestone age.

Adesua Etomi dances into 40 as friends shower her with prayers.

The clip captured beautiful moments of laughter, prayers, and heartfelt wishes showered on the birthday girl, who seemed to be nothing but overjoyed and safe amongst her friends.

One of the highlights of the video was the countdown to midnight on the eve of Adesua’s birthday. As the clock struck 12, balloons fell from the sky, and cheers filled the hall, and Adesua was seen dancing happily, surrounded by people who made the moment unforgettable.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Bisola excitedly showered her friend and colleague with undying love while teasing about how she waited for the celebrant to join her on the fourth floor. It is worth noting that Bisola clocked 40 in January 2026; hence, her reason for teasing Susu.

She wrote in part:

“Susuuuuuuuuuuuu 40. 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 Guyssssss it’s Susu’s Birthday And she ForrrrEeee 40 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾. Susu @adesuaetomi Happy Birthday my Woman of Grace, My pastor Mrs, Goofballl, Fun Human and Sister. Welcome to the 4th floor, I’ve been waiting for you 😂😂😂😂."

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with warm wishes for Adesua. Many celebrated her new age while praising the strong friendship between the two actresses as genuine and inspiring.

Bisola Aiyeola celebrates Adesua Etomi in grand style at 40.

Fans shower Adesua Etomi with love on 40th birthday

@cheeenaza penned:

"Omg. She was so happy in the first clip 🥹. May she never loose her sense of wonder. Happy birthday Susu ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@reflexionz_06 wrote:

"One of the best friendships on social media, the bond, the genuine happiness and the love for God. Priceless ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday beautiful."

@o.m.a.r_nehlo penned:

"She’s such a cute baby🥹😍. Happy Birthday Mrs Susu❤️"

@gatsegwasi said:

"Susu is such a baby at heart. ❤️ happy blessed birthday beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

lorenzofats noted:

"40 looks good on you ma'am, keep waxing stronger in the Lord🙏 keep winning."

Watch Adesua Etomi's birthday below:

