A viral video captured a dramatic moment at Big Brother Naija star Bisola Aiyeola’s 40th birthday party

In the trending footage, Bisiola’s daughter, Leyla, showed off energetic dance moves on the dance floor

An older man came forward to react to the energetic moment, which quickly drew attention and sparked mixed reactions online

A video making the rounds on social media has captured an interesting moment involving Leyla Olanrewaju, the daughter of popular actress and Big Brother Naija star Bisola Aiyeola, at her mother’s 40th birthday celebration.

Bisola marked her 40th birthday on January 25, 2026, with a glamorous, star-studded party at The Jewel Aeida in Lekki, Lagos.

BBN Bisola’s daughter delivers show-stopping dance moves as party energy peaks. Credit: @iambisiola

Source: Instagram

Several celebrities graced the celebration from the entertainment industry, including Kiekie, Bolaji Ogunmola, Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Reekado Banks, Erica, Dorathy, Etinosa Idemudia, Maria Chike Benjamin, Shaffy Bello, Hilda Baci, Femi Adebayo, Funke Akindele, Efe, Neo Akpofure, Kamo State, Wanni, Handi, and Imisi.

Other notable guests included Lilian Afegbai, Stan Nze and his wife, Ariyike Dimples, Omowunmi Dada, Osas Ighodaro, Aisha Lawal, Wunmi Toriola, and many others.

However, one moment from the event has since gone viral. In the clip, 16-year-old Leyla was seen dancing energetically on the dance floor, confidently showing off her moves as the party heated up. While other female celebrities around her appeared to cheer her on, an older man dressed in white, believed to be an uncle, stood nearby watching her closely.

He was seen repeatedly giving Leyla a stern side-eye before shaking his head and eventually walking away from the dance floor.

His reaction quickly became the focus online, drawing mixed responses from social media users. Many viewers criticised the man’s reaction, saying the teenager was just enjoying her mother’s party.

Watch the video below:

Bisola Aiyeola’s daughter trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dopemrs_kingsley2 said:

"She’s such a vibe like her mama 😍."

wittyenoh said:

"Wo Bisola,you have born who pass you...😍😍😍😍😍😍."

avenue.collectionss said:

"Uncle in white, pls run along!!!! Let a young girl be!!!!!"

bukks_closette said:

"She’s a Vibe just like her mum Loveeet 😍😍😍."

dinah_diva said:

"Layla is actually the birthday girl 😍😍😍🔥."

mr_okiks said:

"She go big pass her mama self. Go girl ❤️🔥😍."

erufaolawumi said:

"E bami yegi fun uncle to wo white yen."

_maameafriyie said:

"Now she’s lost weight you all seem to be quiet ,this life just make sure you are happy people will be okay 😍."

aisha.k.barau said:

"I just love this girl. 😍😍😍😍 too much like her mother."

simply_vagz said:

"So someone cannot help us catch that uncle?"

tiwat0pe said:

"Love herrrrrr! Her mother’s child 😍."

sikebaeby said:

"Her mother's daughter 🥰😂😂😂."

lindyfy_ said:

"The same way the man was looking at her, it's the same way I look at my sister(lastborn) whenever she decides to forget her home training and scatters everywhere with dance. I go just dey wonder "shey no be this ame girl dey quiet since""

bunbright6 said:

"The girl is grown 😍omo varsity o. I love this 👏."

BBN Bisola’s daughter surprises guests with bold and impressive dance steps. Credit: @iambisiola

Source: Instagram

Bisola speaks on life before Big Brother Naija

In 2017, Legit.ng spoke wth former Big Brother Nigeria contestant Bisola Aiyeola.

She opened up about life after the show, how she wants to keep working to maintain her fame, her life.

The mother of one also touched on why she could not attend university.

Source: Legit.ng