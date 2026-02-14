Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife, Iyanaladuke, has shared a new post about her business after shutting down and taking a break

The mother of one had earlier announced the closure after armed security operatives allegedly invaded the premises and chased her out

She has now announced her comeback with a short skit made with the actor, fuelling reconciliation rumours as fans congratulated them

Omotayo Sanusi, better known as Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, has announced her comeback with a short video made with the actor.

The mother of one had earlier shut down her popular eatery, Iyanaladuke, after armed security officers were reportedly seen at the premises.

Fans reract to video of Femi Adebayo's ex-wife, Iyanaladuke as she reopens business. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

It was alleged that the actor took a loan and used the building as collateral but defaulted on repayment.

In her recent post, she shared a video to inform her fans that her food business is set to resume operations. The announcement was made through a short skit featuring Femi Adebayo.

Femi Adebayo’s appearance in the clip suggested that it was recently recorded, as fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, with some speculating about a possible reconciliation.

How Femi Adebayo and Iyanaladuke’s feud started

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife, Iyanaladuke trends over post. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

The couple’s disagreement reportedly began months ago but did not surface online immediately.

Iyanaladuke celebrated him with posts and family pictures, after which she publicly accused actress Toun Olanrewaju of being responsible for her marital crisis.

A back-and-forth ensued on social media, and at some point, Iyanaladuke’s friends claimed she was not the one handling her phone.

The caterer later opened up about her health struggles, while Olanrewaju also addressed the allegations regarding her alleged role in the actor’s marriage.

During the peak of the business controversy, many people criticised Femi Adebayo, holding him responsible for her predicament. The actor later spoke out about the situation surrounding him.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Iyanaladuke's post

Congratulations poured in for the couple and many prayed for their union. They stated that people should mind how they interfere in couple's feud. Here are comments below:

@mumsy_medinah reacted:

"Never relent and shame d devil, it’s well with you."

@ashland_babtunde reacted:

"Mr femi and entire oga Bello, please forgive, she really love her husband, and some women should stay away from women, because some women don't like happy relationships, madam you're great woman for kind of video you posted."

@ official_.feranmi shared:

"You’re so mature ma., God bless you."

@rasakaminat07 wrote:

"If you like put mouth for couple matter, na Maduguri you will end up selling kulikuli last."

@eleluayoola said:

"You genuinely love your man. God is your strength."

