Toyin Abraham was faced with an unexpected reaction after kissing a fan on the cheek during her promotional tour in Ibadan

The actress, whom the Federal Government of Nigeria hailed for her historic feat, made the day of a male fan, but at a price she did not anticipate

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from fans who can’t help but adore the lighthearted clip

Famous Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham had an unexpected moment with a fan during her movie's promotional tour in Ibadan on 28th January 2026, which social media users cannot stop laughing about.

After the premiere of season one of her movie, Oversabi Aunty, Toyin stormed Ibadan to meet and appreciate her fans. While bonding with them, she shared a playful moment with a male fan, identified as Olakruzz on TikTok, which was not surprising because of her fun-loving personality.

Fan trends after surprising Toyin Abraham during movie promotion. Credit: Toyin_abraham, Olakruzz

Source: Instagram

In the heat of the excitement, the actress pecked Olakruzz on his right cheek, a gesture that immediately lifted the fan's spirit.

Clearly shocked but excited, the fan responded in Yoruba, saying, “I’ve made it,” drawing laughter from those around. Toyin, feeling the love from her fans, thanked him warmly for his support.

When Ola replied with a polite “You’re welcome ma,” the moment took an unexpected turn. Seizing the opportunity, he returned the gesture by pecking Toyin Abraham on her cheek.

The billionaire actress, whose movie Oversabi Aunty has grossed over N1 billion since its premiere, was visibly shocked and immediately ran off from the camera’s view.

Sharing the video, Ola wrote on his page:

"It’s all love here 😛❤️ Olakruzz and world best oversabi aunty 😍 Tier 1 celebrity don peck you before? 😂 you no fit relate 😛😛😍😍 ."

The video has since gone viral, generating a wave of hilarious reactions among social media users, particularly the actress's fans.

Toyin Abraham left stunned after fan returns kiss during Ibadan tour. Credit: toyin_abraham, Olakruzz

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Toyin Abraham Shares Kiss With Male Fan

Many social media users found the moment funny and harmless, but others jokingly wondered how Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kola Ajeyemi, might feel about the playful exchange. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@oluwatunmise wrote:

"this woman is very friendly and supportive regardless of your status I love 💯and I pray one day I meet her in person, boda Ola elenu bokua I greet OO."

@Cele2David opined:

"When a woman that is not your lover kisses you then you don’t kiss them back in return, men need to learn this x."

@melvis_victor noted:

"When the Auntie dey Rob him head join,how man go do na 😅"

@Opewheel added:

"I just like Toyin, very friendly person"

@Olakunle305 said:

"Make the husband catch am"

Watch Toyin Abraham's video below:

FG Praises Toyin Abraham Following Historic Feat

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government reacted to Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham’s recent box office success. Toyin’s movie, Oversabi Aunty, made history after hitting ₦1 billion at the box office, a big milestone in Nollywood. Following the achievement, the federal government publicly congratulated and recognised the actress for her hard work and impact on the movie industry.

Source: Legit.ng