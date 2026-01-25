The late Odira Nwobu’s manager has shared an update on his demise and the plans the management has in place

The actor passed away in South Africa after being invited by a company to promote its brand

His manager’s comments stirred reactions among fans, many of whom called for an investigation into the company that invited him

Arthur Scott, the late Odira Nwobu’s manager, has opened up about the actor’s demise. The actor sadly passed away in South Africa in December 2025, with conflicting reasons initially given for his death.

Following his passing, videos surfaced online, prompting some of his friends to speak out about the differing accounts surrounding the cause of his untimely death.

In a video shared on the late actor’s Instagram page, Scott explained that people were still calling the phone number on the page to confirm whether Nwobu was truly dead.

According to him, the number on the Instagram page is his, and many callers had been asking if the news was indeed true.

He confirmed that Odira Nwobu had truly passed away and that the incident occurred in South Africa.

Scott further stated that the same company that invited the actor months earlier, when he had an accident that claimed the life of one of his team members, was the one that invited him to South Africa. He added that he was to promote the company's brand, where the incident occurred.

Arthur Scott shares more about Odira Nwobu

Sharing more details, Scott noted that it was initially believed that high blood pressure caused Nwobu’s death, but the autopsy results stated otherwise.

He explained that the actor had been battling high blood pressure before travelling and was on medication at the time.

The manager added that the actor’s body was brought back to Nigeria in December and that burial plans would be announced soon.

He also said the legacy left behind by Odira Nwobu would continue, noting that his social media page would remain active as the actor had several dreams before his passing.

Recall that parts of the autopsy conducted on Nwobu were disclosed weeks ago. Security agencies in the country where he passed had planned to investigate the incident, and an autopsy was carried out. Reports later confirmed that the autopsy had been finalised, with claims indicating that Odira Nwobu passed from poisoning.

How fans reacted to Arthur Scott's video

Here are comments about what Scott said about Odira Nwobu below:

@princesschomy reacted:

"I knew is a mysterious death..the IST accident is a sign."

@princeifeanyi219 shared:

"That brand must be investigated."

@realchy_1 shared:

"You talk faster and background music too distorting your information."

@ badandboujeest wrote:

"External rest grant unto him and to the family he left behind the strength to carry on this irreplaceable lost."

