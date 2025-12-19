Doris Ogala has sent out a memo about her alleged ex-sister-in-law, who granted an interview about her and her crashed marriage

In a post on her Instagram page, she called on her fans to help her get the woman's address while also making her own allegations

Fans reacted to her post, warning her about still referring to her ex as "husband," and shared their thoughts on her post

Doris Ogala has made it clear that she has time for anyone who comes for her, sharing a post addressed to her alleged ex-sister-in-law.

A few days ago, a woman granted an interview, claiming to be the ex-sister-in-law of the Nollywood actress.

The woman alleged that Doris and her mother were the ones who planned her wedding without involving any of her husband’s family.

She also accused Doris of dating an ex-governor while still married to her husband, even naming the politician involved.

In response to these allegations, Ogala called the woman an impersonator in her post. She also asked her fans to help her find the woman's address, stating that she was ready to confront her for claiming to be her in-law.

Fans react to Doris Ogala's post

Fans reacted by slamming Doris Ogala for still referring to her ex as “her husband” in the post. They pointed out that she may have brought these challenges upon herself due to allegedly dating a cleric while still married.

However, a few supporters backed her, criticising the cleric for allegedly bringing shame to the body of Christ with his behavior

Recall that Doris Ogala was the first to make some allegations against her ex-husband. She said that she told him she was not in love, but he still went ahead to marry her.

See Doris Ogala's Instagram post here:

What fans said about Doris Ogala's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her ex-sister-in-law. Here are comments below:

@sweetjoy_xo commented:

"As pastor dump you, na once you remember say you get husband… if that man accepts you back then he is a big fool."

@jezchizzy reacted:

"She could be from same place as your ex husband if they aren’t related by blood. I kno that lady, she’s a sweet soul abeg. just be alright. If u and nackedemus didn’t fall out, we won’t hear all these evil things he does or has done."

@ karina_poripo shared:

"The way this lady always steps out to fight for others I just hope they will do the same for her."

@glo_shinning wrote:

"Your ex husband Ma not your husband. You be Past tense."

Izzy Ogbeide blast Doris Ogala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Izzy Ogbeide had reacted to the video of Doris Ogala, where the actress shared her plight after news surfaced that her alleged former lover was getting married.

In the recording, Izzy Ogbeide blasted that actress and claimed that she was allegedly having mental issues. The content creator added that her family were supposed to flog her over her utterance and attitude.

