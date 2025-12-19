A young lady shared her thoughts after reading the suit filed against popular pastor Chris Okafor by actress Doris Ogala

The actress sued the pastor for emotional damage, accusing him of failing to honor his promises to her

Her suit got many people talking online after she demanded a large sum as compensation from the pastor

A Nigerian lady shared her opinion on a matter involving a popular pastor, Chris Okafor, and a Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala.

She took to social media to speak her mind after Doris Ogala sued the pastor and demanded a large sum from him.

Lady reacts to suit filed by Doris Ogala against pastor. Photo Source: Twitter/Jade_Mois

Source: Getty Images

Lady comments on actress’s billion-naira demand

In the said suit, it was reported that Doris claimed she gave the pastor access to her account, which contained a large sum of money, and also accused the pastor of causing her emotional damage, for which she is demanding heavy compensation.

The post shared by @TrendingEx, which contains a copy of the suit, reported that Doris Ogala is demanding the sum of one billion naira as compensation from the pastor for emotional damage and other claims.

Nigerian lady reacts to Doris Ogala suing Pastor Chris. Middle photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/RODWORKS, Twitter/Jade_Mois

Source: Twitter

Reacting to this, a social media user, @Jade_Mois, lamented over the amount the Nollywood actress is demanding and suggested that she should ask for something payable rather than the huge sum she requested.

The lady wrote:

"She should ask for what's feasible. If he has one billion, will he be marrying anyone?"

Reactions as Doris Ogala Sues Pastor Chris

@theoriccy noted:

"Her case would have been a good case. Had she not use her mouth d3stroy her case on SM. I know Chris Okafor will hire a good lawyer dat will d3stroy this case."

@OjCadre said:

"She even put account number for d later. She dey expect 1bn. Na 1 trillion she go see. Make she get faith."

@aloziekelsawom wrote:

"Shey this one gent sense? You left your marriage cause of another man, now the man no gree marry you, you dey sue am, him force you leave your marriage ni?"

@TNwaiku said:

"Maybe the husband should also sue her and demand N1 billion for leaving their marriage."

@AkinOluTayo wrote:

"Pastor Chris should just play the video where she said her marriage was toxic which is why she left."

@KennyBroszo added:

"Omo just get data on your phone, for this country 😂, everyday na different episodes of Craze Matters dey this X app."

@dtch007 stressed:

"The only bright side I see to this story is that it will reformat some people's brains from making same stupid decision."

@glitch_8200 noted:

"This is nothing but a case of an old woman trapped in the mind of a 10 year old girl....Pathetic human being."

@AdedireEmmanue5 said:

"Shey this woman no get shame? I don't understand, what you did is even against the law both morally and socially. You have lost both ways."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that Doris Ogala spoke in an interview about how she said she met Pastor Chris Okafor. In the video, she shared details about places they allegedly met in the village and in Lagos, which surprised many fans and made people talk online.

Man reacts to Doris Ogala controversy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that trouble started online after actress Doris Ogala accused Pastor Chris Okafor of promising to marry her. She also claimed that he treated her badly.

The story quickly spread on social media and made many Nigerians talk, especially after an old video of the pastor appeared online again.

Source: Legit.ng