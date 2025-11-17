Actor Ijebu has called on BBNaija season 10 winner, Imisi, to end her public spat with her mother

He urged the reality star to personally apologise, describing her mother as her “mini god” on earth

Ijebu warned that continued online dragging would anger him, stressing the importance of respect and reconciliation

Actor Olatayo Amokade, widely known as Ijebu, has weighed in on the ongoing dispute between BBNaija season 10 winner, Imisi, and her mother.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Ijebu urged the reality star to put an end to the public quarrel and embrace forgiveness.

The feud, which started after Imisi won the N150 million BBNaija prize, has played out online with both mother and daughter airing grievances publicly.

Ijebu calls on BBNaija season 10 winner, Imisi, to end her public spat with her mother. Photos: Imisi, Ijebu.

Ijebu, however, believed reconciliation is the only way forward.

The actor addressed Imisi directly in the video, stressing the need to honour and respect her mother despite past disagreements.

He said:

“Imisi, I know you are a good girl. The Bible said we should honour our parents. This evening or tomorrow morning, I want you to visit your mother, go on your knees, hold her legs, and tell her you are sorry. Let her pray for you."

The actor emphasised that no matter the difficulties or neglect experienced in the past, her mother should still be treated with love, respect, and humility.

He described the parent-child bond as sacred, calling her mother her “mini god on earth.”

He warned Imisi that continued public spats would frustrate him and undermine her public image.

He stated:

“After this, I don’t want to hear any dragging again online. If I hear anything again, I will be so mad at you."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Ijebu's advice to Imisi

@asaralogeasooke:

"Beeni o. I hope she will hear 👂 mothers blessings goes a long way"

@sir_ocean_:

"Agba kin wa loja kori Omo tuntun woh.. brother Tayo you’re so mature… i respect Gods grace in your life"

@oyinbugaty_boston:

"God bless brother me @imisiofficial Awon iya wa ni orun wa please go and do this without posting it on social media and see what will do for in short period 150m kere ninu unkan ti olorun ngbe bo fun e"

@houseoffaruq:

"Well said sir 👏👏👏 A lot of people don’t know that know matter what,”our parent will always be our parent”. Even though if her mom is guilty self she will be the one to beg her, and she should be thanking God that her mom is still alive and she is still seeing her"

Imisi has been engaging in an online feud with her mother. Photos: Imisi.

Adekunle Gold gifts Imisi iPhone 17

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Adekunle Gold surprised Imisi with a new iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Adekunle Gold presented the new phone to Imisi during a private meet and greet with the BBNaija season 10 winner.

The singer's iPhone gift to Imisi came amid VeryDarkMan and Blord's price war on social media

