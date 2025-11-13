Chika Ike celebrated her 40th birthday in style by putting smiles on the faces of 40 lucky Nigerian women

The Nollywood actress shared a heartwarming video from her birthday celebration, with some Nigerian women in attendance

She also gave out sewing machines, pepper grinding machines, among other items to mark her 40th birthday

Nollywood actress Chika Ike has warmed hearts over the unique way she marked her 40th birthday.

Chika, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, celebrated her 40th birthday by empowering 40 less privileged women through what she called the "Chika 40 Smiles" initiative.

Chika Ike celebrates her 40th birthday with 40 less privileged women. Credit: chikaike

The mother of one expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make a difference, saying the celebration exceeded her expectations.

A heartwarming video from the event captured the emotional and fun moments from the lucky, less privileged women as they made Chika's 40th birthday a memorable experience.

Inspired by her mother and her new experience as a mother, the Nollywood star emphasised the importance of giving back and spreading love.

Chika Ike pays tribute to her mother on 40th birthday. Credit: chikaike

"When I thought about celebrating my 40th birthday, so many ideas came to mind, including from my amazing team. But this time, I wanted something not just lavish like I’ve done over the years... I wanted something truly memorable and impactful."

"The theme was #Chika40Smiles, because I wanted to empower 40 women and make them smile. It was important for me to do this at this point in my life. I’m a mom now, in a different space and season, and I wanted to celebrate in a way that reflected that," she wrote in part.

Celebrities and fans applaud Chika Ike

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many showered praises on Chika Ike over her generous gesture. Read them below:

bayrays_glam said:

"God bless you richly… you will never cry over your child."

davelightdavegift reacted:

"Happy supernatural birthday 🎂 my beautiful chika am so happy for you."

themichaelolivia said:

"No noise very calm ma’am Such a very beautiful and kindhearted woman 😍you will live to celebrate more of plus 40 plus 40 🙏your happiness will not be cut short 🙏God will give you all you have prayed for 🙏he will keep protecting you and your family 🙏 I love you so so much my ma’am."

ngdaveo146 reacted:

"Where are comments from other nollywood actors and actresses? Only but a few. Shey na cuz the celebration wasn't amongst you people abi? She chose to impact humanity. Unna own na to lavish among urselves and show competition. Rich for rich. "

kiddiesshopinowerri said:

"How come all the old actresses are turning 40 at the same time."

real_candygirl reacted:

"I am a mum now got me You definitely will be celebrating many more birthdays with sound health , Amen."

Chika denies Ned Nwoko fathered her child

Legit.ng previously reported that Chika Ike spoke up amid swirling rumours of Ned Nwoko being the father of Chika Ike's daughter.

In a lengthy post, she debunked the viral rumours.

Chika Ike made it clear that Ned Nwoko isn't her daughter’s father, adding that she's not interested in becoming the seventh wife to any man.

