Destiny Etiko has finally met with her viral lookalike baby as she shared a heartwarming video from their first meeting

The Nollywood actress also presented gifts to the baby, with a promise to her parents about her next movie production

Destiny Etiko's reaction while carrying the baby has gained attention as many of the actress' fans commended her

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko, on Wednesday, November 12, shared an adorable video capturing the moment she finally met with her lookalike baby.

Etiko, also referred to as Drama Doll by fans, gushed about her resemblance with the baby as she jokingly teased the mother saying, "My baby is here, you are not going with your mother again o."

The actress, who revealed she flew the baby and her mother from Enugu, disclosed the baby would be featuring in her next movie project.

Etiko also presented gifts to the baby, including diapers, as she repeatedly gushed about their close resemblance.

Sharing the video on her Facebook page, Destiny Etiko wrote in a caption,

"Flew in my baby today from Enugu for my movie from production."

Recall that Etiko addressed rumours about being the mother of the baby after her pictures went viral on social media.

Dismissing the viral rumours, the actress wrote in a caption,

“I have gotten a lot of tags about this baby. I keep dey wonder, why God carry my pikin go give another person, wetin I do?”

The video showing the moment Destiny Etiko finally met her lookalike baby is here

Reactions as Destiny Etiko meets viral baby

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many continue to drop comments about the actress' uncanny resemblance with the viral baby. Read the comments below:

Uju Ruth Nazzy said:

"Very soon now the baby will be like "Hello guys" forgetting that we snr her Congratulations Mini dramadoll."

Abang Angela Eri reacted:

"Ohh baby you have luck oo , you have seen you destiny helper already."

Flaw Less Be Cky wrote:

"Chia, can't wait to watch. My own nah to see you one day even if you no notice me just pass around my side."

Ikpomnwosa Tracy said:

"The baby Carry grace come from heaven like play like joke she done turn celebrity."

Ann Mbah wrote:

"This baby don already reincarnate destiny ooo Abi should I say na ur twin after how many years."

Cornerstone foodstuff said:

"Children that can fall hands, make she no change face, God erh... The resemblance is striking."

Mary Mborong wrote:

"I have waiting for you to carry this baby let me see the final resemblance she is your photocopy true true."

Nourish And Thrive with Adaeze said:

"If to say you be man, nne you no go fit clear your name even with DNA because resemblance na water."

