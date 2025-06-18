Nigerian actress Chika Ike made the frontline of blogs recently after she showed off her newborn

In the pictures that went viral, the screen diva was seen wearing a red two-piece attire as she displayed her elegant self

More pictures showed her carrying her baby, and netizens quickly noticed a uniqueness in the child’s skin tone and hair

Nigerian actress Chika Ike has gained the attention of her fans and followers as she finally showed glimpses of her newborn.

The mum of one donned a two-piece red overall with a multi-colour handbag during a recent outing.

Chika Ike finally shows off her newborn. Credit: @chikeike

Source: Instagram

Chika further shared pictures of her child backing the camera as she carried her on her legs.

Netizens quickly spotted the uniqueness in the child’s hair and skin tone, igniting speculations about her race.

Netizens react to Chike Ike’s pictures

ogees_resource.ltd wrote:

"I don't know why people still take gistlover serious."

obiohaamaka said:

"Okay! So who’s the father?"

favourite_boutique123 said:

"All I see here is a fair in completion baby plus a phone filter,how is she mixed? She carries a normal hair,what’s on her body that proves that she’s mixed?"

vibezonne said:

"That is not her baby! This is just to divert attention from Pa Ned.😀😀😀. Wise up people!!!"

mzeeglam said:

"Na three months or 4 months baby be this abi okay ooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

angeloner4 wrote:

"Her baby will be so cute Chika is already super fine n now mixed with white blood, mixed kids are the cutest na why me find oyibo 4 this Canada Rush born my 2 girls bbn 2035😍😍😍."

justcallme_kaffy said:

"Mixed or no mix, the important thing is that she now a mother, case closed 🔒 We are not interested in the father."

okekecynthia_ said:

"Na why no matter your Yeye posts sometimes, I no fit Commot😂 if you no cook, how I go take chop🙈💃 Take your flowers ."

madambleble56 wrote:

"@cutie_jullss u don expect Chika 2 use her eggs at early 40s for ivf..forget about internet age...she might go for white egg donor n use Ned Nwoko sperrm n dat ll make d baby a mixed...she go proud 2 have sperrm donor from africa for proper identity, than a white man wey d pikin no go locate in d future..many nigerian women fo 4 white egg donor (single mothers)2 confuse the sperrm donor wives..it is a secret Mama😂congratulations once again Chika..😍"

emeka_nwakanma1985 said:

"With pains and shame,pls bro and sis assist a brother down kidney failure close to 3years now,pls nothing is small😭😭🙏🙏."

lucforce_lighting_electric said:

"How una dey know this things sef."

onyeokwunauka wrote:

"Kee ịhe m ji ebe chika kutere nwa eme bikonụ? Where else will a older woman with no husband in sight go to to get a child if not sperrm bank?"

Chika Ike trends as she displays her newborn. Credit: @chikaike

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko debunks Chika Ike rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels' husband, Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, addressed the rumours over his fathering her colleague Chika Ike’s newborn.

The billionaire, through his director of communications, pointed out that there have been false rumours about him marrying the Nollywood actress as his seventh wife, or that she is pregnant for him

In an official statement released on social media, Ned also denied the false reports suggesting he made comments about singer 2baba’s marital crisis.

