Saida BOJ has released a new video addressing women about the increasing rate at which they get pregnant for men

In her post, she sternly warned women to be careful when it comes to marriage and relationships with men, offering advice on what they should do

Fans of the reality star, particularly men, praised her message and urged women to listen to her

Self-acclaimed voice of the girl child, Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ, has shared her thoughts with ladies about marriage.

The controversial figure, who praised Davido a few weeks ago, advised women to be cautious about getting pregnant without proper consideration.

According to her, a woman should never get pregnant for a man more than once if he hasn’t married her. She was seen pleading with women to be careful, stating that even if the first pregnancy was a mistake, the same mistake should not be repeated.

Men react to Saida BOJ's statement

Reacting to Saida BOJ’s comments, many of her fans, particularly men, agreed with her, saying she spoke the truth.

They pointed out that some women have multiple children for the same man, only for him to never marry her.

A man named Slimmygramm on Instagram added that pregnancy should not come up in a relationship unless the couple is married.

He emphasized that single motherhood is becoming the norm, and no one seems concerned about it. Others echoed his sentiments, urging women to heed Saida’s advice.

It’s worth noting that Saida BOJ has previously given controversial advice to women about relationships. She once stated the amount men should not spray at clubs.

Saida BOJ speaks about men, money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

The singer was on guest on Blessing CEO's podcast when she made the claim. According to her, marriage has a lot of expenses, which included taking care of children and their mother.

She warned that before a man must think about marriage, he must be well loaded in the bank.

