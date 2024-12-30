Actress Biola Bayo has shared how Osun state governor and singer Davido's uncle Ademola Ademola and other Nigerians ensured the release of Segun Olowookere

Segun was sentenced to death by hanging for stealing fowl in Osun state and he was said to have spent 14 years in jail

In a video, the movie star said the Lord crowned her year with His goodness and she was grateful to Ademola Adeleke and others who supported Segun's release

Nollywood actress Biola Bayo has expressed gratitude to God for crowning her year with His goodness as Segun Olowookere, a man who was sentenced to death for stealing fowl, was granted pardon by the Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke.

Man sentenced to death for stealing fowl gets released from Kirikiri. Image credit: @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

She said that she and Segun were just coming out from Kirikiri correctional centre in Lagos. The role interpreter thanked everyone for their love and support.

According to Biola, Segun is a very good guy and she got testimonies of his good behaviour at the correctional centre. She said no interviews for him for now and anyone who wants to support him can reach out to her and she will give them his parents' contact.

The movie star said she wants Segun to be a better person in the society and get a job. She also thanked everyone who ensured that Segun was released especially Governor Ademola Adeleke, who granted him pardon.

Segun's parents were filled with gratitude to Biola Bayo for helping them to secure the release of their son. The actress further engaged in a conversation with other people in the video.

Watch the video below:

Watch the video of Segun Olowookere's parents crying for his release below:

Reactions as Segun Olowookere regains his freedom

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Segun Olowookere release below:

@mo_bimpe:

"Aunty Biola you’re doing a great job. Well done ma."

@dorlapoh:

"You are awesome. God has indeed crowned your efforts this year with great success."

@everythingfurniture.ng:

"Thank you, Jesus. He doesn’t even look like someone in the correctional center. God bless him for this generation

@asabi__akewi:

"He looks so much like his mum. All glory belongs to GOD in heaven."

@eko_kitchenproducts:

"The years the locust has eaten will be greatly rewarded with supernatural increase and speed for you in Jesus' name, Amen. And please take care of your parents."

Man sentenced to death speaks up

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Segun Olowookere, the 31-year-old reportedly sentenced to death by hanging in Osun state for stealing fowls, said he surrendered himself to the police when they came looking for him in April 2010.

Legit.ng recalled that Olowookere and his accomplice, Morakinyo Sunday, were accused of breaking into homes and stealing fowls, eggs, and valuables.

In a fresh interview, the embattled youth said the Nigerian police would have released him had his parents raised the N30,000 demanded for his bail on time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng