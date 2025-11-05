Regina Daniels' brother, Sweezy, has shared a petition link, calling for people to sign it against his brother-in-law, Senator Ned Nwoko

The petition has since gained thousands of verified signatures and continues to grow in real time

Regina Daniels' brother, like the actress, also demanded the release of their sibling, Sammy West, held in detention

Actress Regina Daniels' elder brother, Sweezy, in a series of social media posts, called out his brother-in-law and businessman, Senator Ned Nwoko, accusing him of intimidation and misuse of power.

Sweezy encouraged members of the public to sign a petition demanding accountability as he shared a link via his Instagram story.

Regina Daniels' brother Sweezy shares petition link. Credit: regina.daniels/nednwoko

Source: Instagram

In a post, Regina's brother mentioned that if the Senator was truly a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, he could be reported to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), despite living in Nigeria.

According to Sweezy, issues like domestic abuse, harassment, and misuse of power were taken very seriously there. He also urged the public to 'run it up' by signing a petition currently circulating online.

The petition, titled 'Hold Ned Nwoko accountable for abuse of power,' had, at the time of this report's publication, gained over 10,000 verified signatures and continues to grow in real time.

Social media users sign petition against Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

He also demanded the release of their brother Sammy West.

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that Sweezy also shared an open letter addressed to Ned Nwoko, written on behalf of their kinsmen, expressing disappointment over the alleged harassment and intimidation of Regina’s family members.

Slide the post below to see screenshots of Sweezy's post including petition link:

Comments on Regina Daniels' petition

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Cynthia Ezemeka said:

"I don't even know what Regina take love this man for the first place."

Ibeka Susan reacted:

"Lol. Petition against a husband over his wife? They both should go and sign it on their matrimonial bed. Dassol. Lol."

Faith Faith said:

"Let him release Gina brother, old phool."

Esther Ekpasco Daniel

"Marriage na by force?"

Zanzy Kyra commented:

"Abeg where are they signing make I sign my own I hate when someone misuse their power."

Okoh Bianca said:

"He caused this drama, if only he had kept his mouth shot and begged his wife quietly... it's obvious Pa Ned still wants Regina....but went about it the wrong way."

Itz Confidence wrote:

"Una mumu aswr......for another person marriage, and I sure say na unmarried and divorced women nai dey all these ones."

Victor Akata said:

"I'm happy that Regina's family are united against every form of abuse, disrespect and threat on her life."

Regina Daniels reshares emotional post

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels reshared an emotional post about love and oppression on her Instastory.

The cryptic post shared by an Instagram user shared how Ned Nwoko's alleged action against Regina Daniels' family could make it difficult for her to return to him.

The social media post also called for the release of Regina Daniels' brother from detention.

Source: Legit.ng