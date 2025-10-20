Movie producer Stanley Ontop has shared an update announcing his arrest by the Nigerian police in Abuja

Stanley Ontop was among the protesters who stormed Abuja to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu

Some netizens have, however, linked Stanley Ontop's arrest to Senator Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' marital crisis

Nollywood movie producer and blogger Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley Ontop, has stirred concerns on social media after he shared an update about his arrest in Abuja on Monday, October 20.

Stanley Ontop revealed he was at the protest ground, demanding the release of Nnamdi Kanu when he was arrested by the Nigerian police.

Filmmaker Stanley Ontop regains freedom after arrest in Abuja. Credit: nnamdikanu/stanleyontop/reginadaniels

"I was just arrested now by some group of Nigerian police at Utako by Chida event centre for the Free Nnamdi Kanu protest," he wrote via his official Instagram account.

Controversy trails Stanley Ontop’s arrest

The filmmaker's arrest has stirred speculations, with many suggesting it had nothing to do with the protest but his involvement in Senator Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' marital crisis.

Recall that Stanley had announced reports of domestic violence at Nwoko's residence by sharing a video of Regina lamenting how she was being treated.

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop shares update on his release after he was arrested in Abuja. Credit: stanleyontop

"Senator Ned Nwoko allegedly sent thugs to beat up his wife Regina Daniels and his brother after an altercation in his house... God, Abeg oooo. In all this, nothing should happen to Gina, please," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Stanley Ontop regains freedom

Minutes later, the Nollywood producer revealed he had been released by the police.

"I have been released by the police and I have joined my leader @yelesho for the protest Release Nnamdi Kanu Now!! We are at APO mechanic village now."

The social media post Stanley Ontop shared about his arrest is below:

Reactions trail Stanley Ontop’s arrest

The update quickly sparked reactions, with many of the filmmaker's fans and followers expressing concerns for his safety. Read the comments below:

asuelimenmiracle said:

"Abeg non let Ned catch up for Abuja o we love you abeg."

kamsy1231 said:

"Stanley nna Biko because of bad belle people,tear gas or bullets oooo. God please protect them and hear our cry."

morenikeji_teminikan said:

"No sha let Ned catch u o."

owenn_clair wrote:

"I’m sure you knew this was going to happen even before you left your house. A wise soldier knows when to enter the battlefield."

zoegood99 said:

"You too find trouble... Now you no fit tag VDM amongst the people you tagged cos you don use your own hand destroy that bridge. Amongst the people you tagged, VDM would have been the loudest to help.."

makanaki_bugatti87 commented:

"But you were told to be careful that the police were on the lookout for you. I understand you're tryna be strong and fight for what's right but some kain times pipe low and re strategize na naija we dy. Stay safe though."

