Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade, has berated some movie practitioners for following politicians around because of what they would gain from them.

According to the thespians who said he was depressed last year, politicians should be the ones running after movie practitioners because they can give them credibility.

He mentioned that he had done it in the past but had to stop it because it was not worth it.

Solade says politics is a game

In the video, the actor opined that they should remember that everyone would die one day.

Solade added that all politicians have their profession before they went for the game. He also noted that maybe because he is not a billionaire that is why they have not been running after him.

Solade says politicians date actresses

The thespians who marked his daughter's birthday in style mentioned that another reason politicians go after actresses is to date them.

He added that once a political office holder sees an actress he is interested in, he would send his assistance to go after such a lady.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what Solade said about politicians. Here are some of the comments below:

@aeclothing_104_nigeria:

"yoruba actor with sense 100%."

@folaferanmi:

"The only one who stand out among all., Just figure out why my spirit resonates with this man."

@ajoks_baby:

"The only man that spills the truth."

@dynamicalula:

"Once a soldier is always a soldier baba."

@kng_zamani17:

"Na only this man get sense for that dia yeye industry."

@aeclothing_104_nigeria:

"Let support this man jooor."

@esby_oflife:

"Go and check his page, he says and portrays the truth all the time. He's so simple and also his wife,I like them both won o mu aye le rara."

@o__maggie:

"First man in the Yoruba industry that will be blunt. Others na atenu."

@ebunoluwa_adams:

"Toyin Abraham alatenuje."

@bigbarlow001:

"He no send any body,you this Egbon na love of my life. I love you die aje."

@murainaakeemolatunji:

"Eniola Badmus Toyin Abraham Ebun Oloyede et al left the chat."

@okunnu_1:

"Abi now, we have our names. Politicians name fade after four or eight years. I ll never and ever follow any one of them."

Yemi Solade justifies Twitter ban

Legit.ng had reported that Solade had voiced out after Twitter was banned in Nigeria. The actor voiced his opinion in a video posted on social media.

According to him, Nigeria was the most populous black nation on earth, so the insult on Twitter should not be condoned.

He disclosed that Twitter was not helping the country because most of the posts were negative.

