Blogger Tosin Silverdam reacted to Lizzy Anjorin's anniversary post, which threw jabs at Iyabo Ojo

The blogger jokingly advised the actress to carry a sacrifice to appease Lizzy and end their age-long beef

Tosin questioned why Lizzy made her wedding anniversary about someone she claims to dislike

Nigerian blogger and social commentator, Tosin Silverdam, has shared his thoughts on the never-ending feud between Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin.

Following Lizzy Anjorin’s controversial 5th wedding anniversary post, which shockingly focused more on her issues with Iyabo than her husband or marriage, Tosin stepped in with a viral video urging Iyabo to consider spiritual cleansing, for the sake of peace.

According to the blogger, the drama has dragged on for too long and seems to be going nowhere.

He stated:

“At this point, Iyabo Ojo needs to carry a sacrifice to appease Lizzy Anjorin. Because how can someone dedicate her wedding anniversary to dragging you?”

Tosin didn’t stop there. He continued by questioning the real root of the beef, which has lingered for years without a clear explanation.

The blogger stated:

“I even thought the marriage was 10 years, not 5. You’re celebrating five years of marriage and instead of focusing on love, you focus on your enemy? It’s giving unhappiness, it’s giving obsession"

While Iyabo Ojo has not responded directly to Tosin’s remarks, she did put up a cryptic post shortly after Lizzy’s rant, which fans believe was a subtle clapback.

Tosin, however, feels it may be time for Iyabo to stop engaging and just cleanse the air once and for all.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Silverdam's advice

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

judasthebeadmaker:

"Be like she dey like Paulo or na she first date pri papa before iyabo meet her"

houseofamearypearl:

"I was so irritated that I had to comment on one blog today , God sef rested na"

mheenarh__

"It’s your wedding anniversary and you make only 1 sentence of your epistle about your marriage. The rest is about your beef with a person, she probably loves Iyabo more than her husband sef."

bempirecollectionz.wigs:

"If obsession and bitterness had a name then it’s for Lizozo"

fatefashola

"She did not only wrote this long epistle but also set ring lights throughout the day 😂😂. At least, if she not fit travel out, she for find one resort center go cool down with the so called husband ke 😂😂😂😂. That tells you that the people that she surrounded herself with doesn’t have her best interests at heart. It is well oooo, even in the well."

Iyabo Ojo hangs out with Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo seemed not to be in the good books of her fans on social media after a video of the people she hung out with surfaced online.

In the clip, she was with Seyi Tinubu and Toyin Abraham as the three had a fun time together. Abraham was heard saying that the two people with her are the most important people to her.

Teasing her, Seyi Tinubu called Toyin Abraham "Asiwaju baby," as the actress smiled and said that they all would continue to move forward.

