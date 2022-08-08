Popular actor Odunlade Adekola’s dad Pastor N.A Adekola retired from pastoral service and a celebration was held in his honour over the weekend

To celebrate with Odunlade, veteran Yoruba movie stars Fathia Balogun, Peju Ogunmola, Femi Adebayo, among others stormed the event

Many other celebrities who were unable to attend as well as fans and followers of the actor have since taken to his social media page to celebrate with him

It was a moment of celebration for much-loved actor Odunlade Adekola as a pastoral retirement service was held in honour of his father, Pastor N. A Adekola on Saturday, August 6 at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Abeokuta Ogun state.

The event was stormed by popular movie stars like Femi Adebayo, Peju Ogunmola, Akin Olaiya, Fathia Balogun, among others as Odunlade shared videos and photos from the event via his social media timeline.

The talented actor, who was delighted to see some of his colleagues wrote via his page:

“Retirement service for pastor n.a adekola glory be to god gbogbo wa lama dagba lagbara olorun.”

Celebrities, fans pen tribute to Odunlade’s dad

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

toname_jerome:

"Alot to learn from Femi and Odun. Two top players and pushing each other without necessarily being rivals and competitors amongst themselves. ❤️."

olabisi814:

"Woohoo so beautiful I mean lovely your friendship forever insha Allah bikudiratullah. Congratulations sir may you continue to enjoy the glory of God in your beautiful life and eat the fruit of your labour in good health and sound wealth. In Jesus name I pray Amen❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

amqueenlizzy:

"Wow he actually shared the grace wow."

Fans rate Odunlade ahead of Femi Adebayo, others

It is not unusual to see Nigerians comparing their favourite celebrities against others on Twitter.

The latest comparison was on who is the better actor between Nollywood actors Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta, among others.

This saw Odunlade trend on Twitter, with many of his fans and followers throwing their support behind him as some added that the actor is in a league of his own.

