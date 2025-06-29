Late Nollywood comic actor Mr Ibu's family on Saturday, June 28, marked one year after he was laid to rest

Mr Ibu's wife shared a family video of her and her three children who had shirts with pictures of the actor

The emotional video of Mr Ibu's family paying tributes to him has since gone viral, stirring reactions from many

Late Nollywood actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris and their children remember him one year after he was laid to rest.

Stella shared an emotional video of her and her children as they paid tribute to the late actor.

Mr Ibu's wife and kids remember him with a heartfelt video, stirring emotions among fans. Credit: realmribu/stellamaris

She wrote in a caption,

"One year you were laid to rest we miss you so much. continue to rest in peace Amen.. Is well my children is only God that we have now."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the late actor, who passed away on March 2, 2024, was laid to rest on Friday, June 28, 2024, in his hometown of Amuri in Enugu State.

Mr Ibu’s wife shares emotional video of her and their children. Credit: realmribu

The burial ceremony was attended the late actor's friends, colleagues, and fans.

Mr Ibu's funeral rites included a novelty match between Nollywood stars and Rangers International Football Club, followed by a candlelight procession.

Legit.ng reported that the late comic actor died of cardiac arrest on Saturday, at 62, in Lagos after an illness that led to the amputation of one of his legs.

The video Mr Ibu's wife shared to mark one year after he was laid to rest is below:

Reactions trail Mr Ibu's family's video

Some of the late actor's fans and supporters pen tributes to him.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages and reactions. Read them below:

bensonokonkwo_official_ wrote:

"Continue to rest in peace legendary actor Ibu."

mz_mandisa said:

"Mummy I too love jor after this make sure you eat hot Jollof and cold orange juice if he was a good husband to you by now you for still Dey cry..shine on mama."

sochima_mathew1 reacted:

"The way the auntie is sitting ,no be she Dey flex online here??? abeg enjoy life madam."

spinolove1 commented:

"The wife is a good actor more than her late hubby."

marie_virtuals said:

"Even women are dragging her is there any woman that is happy to bear the burden alone?"

richlifeofkelvine said:

"Maybe money done finish!! She wants public sympathy."

alusiagbaotoefe1 said:

"Your body don calm down Abi."

chummzy said:

"You see those kids? The pain they feel won't go away anytime soon. Every time they hear their friends talk about their dads, the pain becomes fresh again. I hope God helps them heal from this trauma. Losing a parent at a young age isn't easy.."

queenolorij reacted:

"Is she trying to copy someone? Abeg nothing tells they’re so emotional here jare All na for camera."

