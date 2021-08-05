Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu, has taken to social media to advise people not to go beyond their means just to acquire material things

The movie star used a Blackberry phone as a case study and revealed the length people went to just to own one

Madu also sighted examples of people who stole money to acquire luxury rides but ended up in American cells

Nollywood actor, Sylvester Madu, in a recent post on Instagram preached contentment to his fans and followers.

The movie star used a popular phone brand back in the days, Blackberry, to perfectly illustrate his lesson.

Sylvester Madu advises fans to keep their hands clean Photo credit: @sylvestermadu

Source: Instagram

Almighty Blackberry Passport

According to the actor, a lot of marriages and relationships broke because of the phone as a lot of people at that time thought it was the best.

As a matter of fact, Madu revealed that he had to borrow money to buy one simply because he wanted to belong.

He went on to say that he saw the much-coveted phone abandoned in his wardrobe, unused and untouched for years.

Madu continued by listing the atrocities some people committed just to own a Blackberry phone that year, and it was so popular that movies were made out of it.

Coming to the present day, the actor noted that some people stole money just to buy a Rolls Royce and have landed in American jails.

Dropping a word of advice, Madu noted that the latest thing at any point will soon become the oldest simply because time changes everything.

He wrote:

"Let me begin with the Almighty.... BLACKBERRY PASSPORT. You and I thought it was the best of phones, such that no other can be better. Lots of relationships and even marriages broke because of this phone. I had to borrow money to buy it just to belong. Whatever you do today keep your hands clean, if it's not for jesus, it's not worth dying for."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments sighted on the actor's post below:

Ebymama500:

"The best writeup I have seen in a while, a lot to learn."

Iamchristymoses:

"I still use mine just for calls alone."

Majestyarkoh:

"Fact!"

Lifeisnowcharles:

"Lessons learnt."

