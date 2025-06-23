Nigerian actress and model Annie Macaulay-Idibia took netizens off guard as she fired random shots online

Recall that the mum of two’s marriage to Afrobeats Icon 2baba ended in January 2025, while she was away on social media

In a recent post, Annie spoke about a group of people who were affected by her grand return

Nigerian actress and model Annie Macaulay-Idibia has raised eyebrows online after making a sly dig at some set of persons.

Recall that the actress’ former husband, 2Baba, announced their separation in January 2025, with the reasons remaining unknown.

Annie Idibia's post gets many people talking online. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

However, 2Baba's divorce from Annie Macaulay took an unexpected turn when he announced his engagement to Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State House of Assembly member.

In the following weeks, Ms Osawaru confirmed that she and the ‘African Queen’ singer were legally married.

Annie Macaulay, in her recent post, claimed that an individual was annoyed by her resilience, despite all she had been through.

Although the individual's identity was not revealed, leaving the actress’ fans with questions.

She said: “Somebody mad at me because you are suffering the way they expected to”.

However, Legit.ng recalls Annie Macaulay confirming her divorce from 2Baba Idibia at the 17th Headies Awards in April 2025, when she introduced herself with her maiden name “Macaulay”.

See her post below:

Annie Idibia drops cryptic post on social media. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

In a previous post, Annie Macaulay discussed her next plans amid the crash of her marriage.

The movie star spoke with BBC Pidgin on Sunday night at the 17th edition of The Headies Awards in Lagos, Nigeria.

In a viral video, the mum of two disclosed that she was working on her online TV station and already has a couple of TV series featuring her two beautiful daughters.

Annie further spoke about her daughters being her backbone and how they were all excelling in their studies to make her proud.

The Nigerian actress also impressed her fans and netizens with her recent tourism project. The actress, who had issues with her husband 2baba, announced her vacation trip tagged Luxury Wellness Retreat & Rediscovery Group Vacation.

The mum of two announced that the tour would be taking place in Qatar and Singapore and shared further details on the arrangements.

2Baba's controversial moments amid marital crisis

In an earlier report, the Nigerian artist 2baba sparked outrage on the internet with a new single he released during his marriage crisis.

The Afrobeats legend, who has been in the spotlight after announcing his separation from wife Annie Idibia, was pictured on stage singing his latest single.

2baba performed at comedian Acappella's comedy show, where he debuted his new song Toto Mechanic. While singing his song, the father of five children mentioned that he was a woman's private part repairman, and he would do anything to fix it.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood actress Annie Idibia's daughters enjoying a family outing with their father, 2baba, and his new partner, Natasha Osawaru, had elicited varied reactions online.

Annie Idibia drops cryptic post online. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

The viral video showed 2baba and Natasha on a boat with Annie Idibia's daughters, Isabella and Olivia, as well as his sons with his ex-girlfriend, Nino and Zion.

The family seemed to be going on a boat cruise, though neither the location nor when it took place was disclosed. Some in the comment section claimed it was way before 2baba announced his separation from Annie.

2Baba makes appearance with boo Natasha

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng