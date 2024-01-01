Nollywood actress Omowunmi Ajiboye has just acquired a new whip and she posted it on social media

In the recording, Asake's song was playing in the background while she sang happily and displayed her excitement

She was seen lying down on the bonnet of the jeep and she later went to open it as she inspected it

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Ajiboye has splashed N30 million on a new automobile. The happy actress shared the good news with her fans on social media as she displayed her new jeep

In the video shared on her social media page, the grey automobile was bought from Unique Motors as their brand name was written boldly over the jeep.

Omowunmi Ajiboye buys N30m jeep, flaunts it on social media. Photo credit @mcoluomo/omowunmiajiboye

Source: Instagram

The jeep was decorated with lovely flowers as the actress who was happy with her latest ride showed her excitement.

Omowunmi Ajiboye displays car documents

In the clip, the actress who was called out by Eniola Badmus over debt showed off the documents of her jeep which were neatly kept in an envelope. She thanked MC Oluomo of his support in the caption of her post.

She later opened the whip to inspect the interior. The actress bought the multi-million jeep a few weeks after she was accused of being financed by MC Olumo after she celebrated the popular former NURTW boss specially on Instagram.

She had staged an elaborate final burial ceremony for her late mother and she thanked MC Olumo for his contribution during the ceremony. However, she only had little to say about her estranged husband.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video made by the actress

Netizens have reacted to the video of the whip bought by Ajiboye. Here are some of the comments below:

@kemity:

"Congratulations sis it won’t be your coffin."

@ashabi_simple:

"Congratulations mama more keys ma."

@every_thingabike:

"Congratulation iya oba it won’t be your coffin ijn."

@iam_medal2:

"Another one to garage, up national."

@marvinsbaba6:

"Oluomo na the father wey you dey talk about abi? Yeye people."

@emmybillion:

"If e easy u self run am.. ati baba Alanu ati Alanu himself.. Awa o gbo nkankan. Wumi cut soap for me.. it won’t b ur coffin jare. Do whaatever dat makes u happy@ uncle Segun e duro ti iyalale yin oo .. obinrin gidi ni won."

@wole_omomummy:

"Up national Oluomo."

@yemtad.o':

"MC Oluomo you do well."

@ti_ti_la_yo_mi:

"Mc tuta with the doings."

@fresh_malaika:

"MC Oluomo is settled."

