Actress Eniola Badmus has taken a quick break from politics to call out fellow movie star Omowunmi Ajiboye

The movie star, in an Instastory post, issued a stern warning to her colleague while refusing to mention the specifics

However, social media users who reacted to Badmus’ post are speculating that the call out is over unpaid debt

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has been consumed with politics over the past few months, but she recently took time out to set things straight with her colleague, Omowunmi Ajiboye.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Omo Ghetto actress tagged Ajiboye and called on her to respect herself.

Eniola Badmus has called out actress Omowunmi Ajiboye. Photo: @eniola_badmus/@omowunmiajiboye

Source: Instagram

Without saying much, Badmus proceeded to mention that Ajiboye doesn’t want to see her drama, adding that she has tried.

See a screenshot below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media users react to Eniola's post

Badmus’ post has since driven speculations on social media that the call-out is debt related. Read the comments sighted below:

annizzygoldgold said:

"Who borrow money go return am oooabi Wettin I know."

bennysouzamedia said:

"Most likely it would be debt related!"

rulties said:

"Na money issue e go be. Let's keep our fingers crossed."

olaway9 said:

"She dey owe you?"

abolly__collections said:

"Abi wunmi don borrow gold and hair for eniola hand."

gift_ebonybaker said:

"Nawa oooo, weting be this again? Una no dey tire for fight? Won fi seyi nii?"

yettie_ageless said:

"Why do you people like dragging yourself on social media? No matter what, don't you people have elders among you that can mediate? What's the meaning of calling her out now? What's our problem with whatever transpired? We are tired of your people's drama."

Tonto Dikeh lampoons Foluke Daramola

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh 'knocked' colleague Foluke Daramola Salako for dabbling into her ongoing drama with her ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill.

Tonto tagged the actress and tongue-lashed her on IG, while saying that she should act her age.

The mother of one proceeded to mention that she doesn’t associate with actresses in the Yoruba film industry, and as such, they should let her be.

Source: Legit.ng