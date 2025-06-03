Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham is such a lovely soul, and many of her colleagues can testify to this

The actress, although busy promoting her new movie Iyalode, made time to tender an apology to the new bride, Ruby Orjiakor

She shared a post on her social media where she explained her reason for not being able to attend the societal wedding

Toyin Abraham warmed the hearts of Nigerians after she shared a post about one of the newest brides in town.

Ruby Orjiakor had her white wedding with her man, Moc Madu, and it was a beautiful one. Top celebrities like Destiny Etiko were there to spray heavy money on the couple.

Angela Okorie also gave a spectacular performance to the audience. However, Toyin Abraham acknowledged her absence at the wedding.

The actress, who recently released a joint project with her husband titled Iyalode, apologised in a lengthy message, recalling her busy schedule as the reason for her absence.

The actress’ thoughtfulness stole the hearts of many internet users, who showered her with prayers and kind words.

Toyin Abraham wrote:

"Dear Ruby, @ruby_ojiakor. Congratulations, I’m sincerely and deeply sorry for not being present. I was extremely occupied but I promise to come pay you, your daughter and your husband a visit. I wish you all I wish myself, darling Ruby. Congratulations again and May God bless your home,Love you so much and Love bear me witness🙏."

Watch the video here:

How Ruby Ojiakor met her husband

Recall, Nollywood couple Ruby Ojiakor and her husband, Moc Madu, have shared a video about how their love started.

Ruby Ojiakor, who expressed how much she loved her man, also shared unique qualities about herself and her husband, which made them compatible.

The actress and her husband's love story after their white wedding ceremony has stirred mixed reactions from social media users.

Toyin Abraham post about Ruby Ojiakor trends

Read some reactions below:

@hormolarh said:

"Are single mothers getting married than single girls nii😂."

@houseofbosst said:

"Mama God bless you for loving ruby like your own … everyone knew it was because of your movie…. Mama make I gist you small, the wedding choke .. everything na blast 💥.. ruby carry Grace .. ahhh everything palaish.. like this now na June 6 we they wait make we go watch iyalode."

@diamond_betsy said:

"Awwwwww Her Mother in the Industry .God bless you so much mama... Amen to all your prayers and wishes to them."

@mhiz_mharia said:

"Congratulations to her. Her home home is blessed forever 🙏👏🎉."

@amaka.esther.568 said:

"Mama we understand,,ur heart is Soo pure,,God bless u."

@ejiwumi_of_ekiti said:

"Drama queen Ruby like mama… congratulations 😍😍😍😍."

@idokotonia said:

"Thanks so much mummy T for believing in her😍😍😍😍."

@prettyjoe271 said:

"Maman why are you telling sorry. The people that attend the wedding ceremony she ignored them somebody like @destinyetikoofficial @ruby_ojiakor ignored her looking for who the DJ is looking."

@mari_kay61 said:

"Na single mothers dy marry now oo🔥😂."

Old video of Ruby Ojiakor as gospel singer trends

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media users have dug up an old video of Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor from her days as a gospel singer.

The video showed the newlywed singing passionately about God in a typical "Igbo gospel fashion," which fans loved.

Many have shared their thoughts about the actress and described her in several amazing ways.

