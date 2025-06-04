Ruby Ojikor has responded to the criticism following her marriage at her husband's church in Asaba, Delta State

The actress had a beautiful ceremony a few days ago, and many reacted to the venue she chose for her wedding

Fans defended the actress after seeing her post about the criticism, explaining the reasons for her decision

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor might have married the love of her life, but the filmmaker has faced continuous criticism over her marriage.

The actress, who was previously rumored to be having an affair with her colleague, Jnr Pope, had her wedding ceremony a few days ago in Asaba, Delta State.

She was heavily criticized for choosing to marry at her husband's church, prompting her to respond to her critics.

In a post on her social media page, Ruby revealed that she got married at Saint Philips Anglican Church in Asaba, which is her husband's church.

According to her, people have been telling her that a woman is supposed to get married at her own church, not her husband's.

Ruby told her critics to act as they wished when it's their turn.

Ruby shares reason for her action

Explaining the reason for her decision, she stated that her husband married her wholeheartedly and in full.

She also mentioned that her man is the head of their family, describing him as her king, her love, and someone she adores and respects deeply.

The actress sent a warning to those dragging her, urging them to stop the unnecessary actions against her life.

It’s worth noting that Ruby Ojiakor wasn’t the only one targeted after her wedding.

Actress Nneoma Ukpabi was also criticized by her colleague, Rita Edochie, over her attire to the ceremony.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Ruby Ojiakor's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the newly married actress. Here are comments below:

@uchechiibemere2 wrote:

"Don't mind themooo!! In Igbo land, the man takes his bride to his church to wed her. That is our tradition."

@preshnwobi shared:

"I wedded in my husband's church na mumu people dey drag, na people wey their husband no dey go church fit go wed for their wife's church."

@chiomajane215 commented:

"Na for husband church dem dey wed na. Na the husband pay the bride price and na him get you."

@elfrida12 stated:

"But normally is suppose to be at the man’s church now. Abi una don change patter wey us never know. Omoh is going to be my future husband church and that’s on period."

@tessy_queenz said:

"Congratulations my queen Ruby, Please no mind yeye people concrete on your family. Nwa Jesus."

@shoeswholesale42 reacted:

"Having watched the full video,ruby actually welcomed drama doll,watch when she came in."

