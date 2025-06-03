Nneoma Ukpabi has continued to call out her colleague, Rita Edochie, after the latter criticised her for dressing indecently

In a video, Ukpabi issued a stern warning to Edochie, making her intentions clear while pointing to the part of her body that the actress wants

Despite her reaction, many fans did not support Ukpabi’s outburst, they dragged her mercilessly online, insisting that it was Rita Edochie who made her known to the public

Nneoma Ukpabi appears unwilling to let go of her ongoing altercation with fellow actress Rita Edochie.

The dispute began after Rita Edochie criticised Ukpabi for her indecent dressing, calling her names and advising her not to wear anything at all next time.

In response, Ukpabi released a video in which she dragged Edochie and warned her never to mention her name again.

In a follow-up video, labelled as Part 2, Ukpabi revealed the part of her body that Edochie was allegedly interested in. According to Ukpabi, it was her chest that Edochie wanted to “drink from.”

She touched and shook her chest, emphasising that it was for her alone and not for Edochie.

Ukpabi questioned why Rita seemed so troubled by her blossoming success.

Nneoma challenges Rita Edochie

In the recording, the well-endowed actress boldly dared her colleague, who reportedly enjoys support from May Edochie. She challenged Rita to publicly disclose the real issue between them.

Nneoma Ukpabi also remarked that light and darkness can never coexist, boasting about her credibility and accomplishments as the Chairperson of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Here is the Instagram video:

Reactions from fans about Ukpabi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video made by the actress. Here are some comments below:

@angaforanjumajenedella commented:

"I just followed you because i want you to tell us all we need to know about this rita of a woman she too do for yul and judy so match fire for yi back abeg, match fire baby girl."

@promzy_glamz said:

"Madam rest, why u no go talk urself as u no get Shame again,anyway we are already used to this tricks so look for another ok ad we will be gladly waiting. Meanwhile u for still bring the chest outside na,why u com Dey cover up."

@ruthchi_amara said:

"Is this the response I have been waiting for, please do better because Mama Rita is leading ooo."

@stanley_ontop reacted:

"So she been wan drink your chest, haha."

@cutie__steph wrote:

"Stop fooling around, ma'am; just take the correction. You went viral for indecent dressing and you are here singing like a toddler. Point of correction: no one cares about the rift between you two. The problem remains your indecent dressing; even the younger ones were all covered, an old cargo like you come dey show body,abeg rest."

Rita Edochie defends VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Rita Edochie gave a shoulder to lean on for social media critics, Verydarkman about his missing funds.

In a post on social media, she shared what will happen to the money and comforted the activist by calling him son.

Fans of the actress also reacted in the comments section and showed support to the activist and the moviemaker.

