Ruby Ojiakor has shared the video of the visitors from Anambra state amid mourning of her colleague, Jnr Pope

In the clip, some were wearing black clothes as they danced to a song which sounded sorrowful as they sprayed her

Ojiakor was seen in the video singing and crying as they tried to console her while giving her the gifts they brought for her

Ruby Orjiakor has generated massive reaction after she shared a video of the visitation she got from her fans, who stay in Anambra state.

Legit.ng had reported that Ojiakor had been in the eye of the storm after some of her colleagues slammed her for making some claims about Nosa Rex and Adanma Luke.

In the video sighted online, the movie star said that the people came all the way from Anambra state to check up on her. Some of them were dressed in black as if they were on a condolence visit.

Many fans slammed her for entertaining an alleged condolence visit as if she was the widow of late Jnr Pope.

Fans react to Ruby Ojiakor's post. Photo credit@jnrpope/@ruby_ojiakor

Source: Instagram

Ojiakor cries in the video

As the visitor were singing solemnly, the actress was seen crying while some of them had to console her.

She prayed for them as they handled over the things they brought for her. They also sprayed some cash on her.

Recall that Jnr Pope's widow had unfollowed Ojiakor after she said her late husband was begging for film roles from Adanma.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng gathered some comments from fans about the video. Here are they below:

@omosiniwa20:

"Wait is she the wife or something? Please it will be nice if she does all dese low key. Aba a wife or still mourning her husband."

@african_barbie_j:

"My own is the salute . Ruby please nau."

@omololus_corner:

"@officialefcc see oooo, see what they are doing to our naira oooo."

@amaraah____:

"This is very funny."

@vee_ilenz9:

"Did she tell u people dey came to pay her condolence visit? Abi na today all dis actresses dey use camera follow body. Make una free her."

@vyvahcouture:

"Why is she acting like she was supposed to be the next Ijele.'

@everythingmayowa:

"Why is she now crying, is she mad?"

@sandychi91:

"Pls are they married and we don’t know about it because dis is too much just saying."

@sandymodiva:

"A condolence visit over the death of another woman’s husband?? Okayy oo."

@glowree_akp:

"Ahh like what’s the meaning of this."

Ruby Orjiakor stirs speculation about Jnr pope

Legit.ng had reported that Ojiakor finally found the courage to publicly mourn her late colleague and friend, Junior Pope.

Since the tragic incident, Legit.ng noticed that Ruby Orjiakor hadn’t made any social media appearances, unlike her, until recently. Ruby, who previously trended online with videos depicting her closeness with Junior Pope, finally made her first social media post since the actor’s demise.

She expressed deep sorrow over the unbearable occurrence and revealed that this was the first time she questioned her creator.

Source: Legit.ng