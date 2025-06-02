Rita Edochie didn’t hold back on her colleague, Nneoma Ukpabi, over her choice of outfit at Ruby Orjiakor’s wedding over the weekend

In a post, Rita called Nneoma several names and sent a strong warning to anyone who might defend her

However, Nneoma responded firmly, warning Rita in return and stating that she was ready to air their dirty linen in public

Rita Edochie has publicly criticised her colleague, Nneoma Ukpabi, over her choice of outfit at Ruby Ojiakor’s wedding.

The Nollywood actress recently got married in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend, and Ukpabi was among the guests.

Nneoma’s outfit, which revealed a lot of her chest, sparked disapproval from many attendees. Rita Edochie called her out, describing her dressing as indecent.

Edochie said Nneoma was “half-naked” and joked that it would have been better if she had attended the wedding completely “naked.”

She went on to describe the act as pure madness and emphasised that she has zero tolerance for indecent dressing.

Rita, a known supporter of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, added that fighting against indecent dressing and promoting cultural values is a collective responsibility.

Nneoma reacts to Rita Edochie’s post

In response, Nneoma Ukpabi fiercely warned Rita never to advise her again.

She revealed they had not spoken for eight years and expressed surprise that the post came from Rita.

Nneoma threatened to wash their “dirty linen” in public and stressed that how she dresses is none of Rita’s business.

See the video here:

Reactions over Nneoma Ukpabi's video

Many were not happy about what Nneoma said in her video. They dragged while supporting Rita Edochie as seen in some comments below:

@iam_goodyswag wrote:

"Just watch and see how people will condemn this post all in the name of “Mind your own business” it’s well with our souls shaa."

@flavia_omonigho1 shared:

"I love the way you dragged her, how can you dress like that to someone wedding."

@realtruthlover stated:

"You should pay Mama Rita for making you known. If not for her I don’t know you. Next time dress the way you want to be addressed."

@favour_vee29 said:

"Respect your old age madam. Osim yours favorite actress and shs is also a mother as well oo"

@aideeraph reacted:

"Madam dress ur age.You actually looked tacky,very tacky. You can still sell your market well covered."

@kachimoni commented:

"But why tagging all bloggers?? Is like u literally wore dat dress for clout." I can't look at the video more than once. Sisterhood is not proud."

