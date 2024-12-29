Rita Edochie has shown sympathy and admiration to social media activist, Verydarkman over missing N180 million from his account

In a post on social media, she shared what will happen to the money and comforted the activist by calling him son

Fans of the actress also reacted in the comments section and showed support to the activist and the moviemaker

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has waded into the ongoing controversy surrounded social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman and his missing NGO's money.

Legit.ng had reported that many celebrities had reacted after VDM announced that N180 million was missing from his NGO account.

In a post on social media, the movie star whose son was called to bar months ago penned a long note to VDM. She disclosed that the money would be traced and recovered.

Edochie assured the TikToker that he was going to have the last laugh. She promised VDM of her unwavering love and support.

Rita Edochie calls VDM son

At the beginning of her post, she addressed VDM as her son and claimed that he was not a hungry man to have misappropriated the NGO fund.

The veteran actress mentioned that VDM was assigned by heaven to rejuvenate a deteriorating land. She claimed that he must face trial and temptation in the process.

How fans reacted to Rita Edochie's post

Netizens shared their take about the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@matthew123787:

"We day no matter what."

@ceyblinks:

"Mummy, we love you we stand with VDM."

@emike_mama:

"Thanks mummy Ratel, strong prayer from mum to son bless you mummy."

@prettyzinny01:

"Is all love."

@zoe_pepple:

"Yes o mama, we stand strong."

@confusiontwins:

"We are strong, Ratel gang,"

@dorcasyakachat:

"Naso Mama."

@realucheebere:

"VDM or Nothing, I stand and restand, come rain come sun."

Rita Edochie reacts to Yul Edochie's allegation

Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress had continued to throw shade at Yul Edochie over his action towards May.

Yul had accused May of going for plastic surgery and contacting him when she became sick.

The veteran actress had more to say about Judy, Yul's second wife, accusing her of being the one putting out the statements on her husband's page.

