Yul Edochie's second wife, actress Judy Austin's maternity pictures as she sported an elegant outfit have gone viral

Amid the congratulatory messages to Judy Austin, some netizens shared what they observed about her attire

Some netizens who were May Edochie's fans also accused Judy Austin of copying May Edochie's viral Mother Mary's picture

Popular actress Judy Austin, the second wife of Yul Edochie, has been accused of copying a design similar to that of the actor's estranged wife May Edochie.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Sunday, May 18, Judy rolled out maternity pictures as she expressed gratitude to God.

Judy expressed her reverence for motherhood, describing it as a “blessing ordained by God”.

The actress, who also prayed for expectant mothers, wore an elegant outfit, which included a white veil.

Judy Austin accused of copying May Edochie

Amid the congratulatory messages from Judy Austin's fans and supporters, some netizens, who were supporters of Yul's estranged wife May Edochie, accused her of imitating their favourite.

The netizens claimed Judy got the inspiration for maternity shoot from May's viral Mother Mary pictures.

They accused Judy of wearing a veil, attributing it to Mother Mary.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

berrytot said:

"Ha! You Wan do May Mary's picture mix during esther?"

viviangeorge100 reacted:

"Inspired by May outfit, copy Akaria anyway congratulations."

desireluv2 reacted:

"This spirit of competition is an evil spirit. I wonder why she's not competing with the endorsements and achievements too."

Chi's Jeanny Blog said:

"When did a simple veil, commonly used in maternity shoots and women in general, become a signature exclusive to Mary Edochie?" Interestingly, the facial expressions in each of the three photos reveal more than any captions or commentary ever could. After all, lifestyle is a personal choice

msjanedave commented:

"Be not deceived for God is not mocked for whatsoever a man sows, that he shall reap. Gal 6:7. If you like born 100 children with the most beautiful maternity shoot, you will surely harvest what you planted."

kallycooper said:

"Am I imagining things or she dey carry this belle pass nine months."

liskjuliet wrote:

"Don't provoke women who have older kids for your husband. At the end your husband will regret all that he has done to the first wife, trust me I have seen it happen. I'm just saying."

Linda Wilson said:

"If they claimed that Judy is copying May which means May don't usually do it better and Judy is always trying to correct her in wearing a bitter version of what May always wears."

Judy Austin and Yul Edochie’s 1st son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Judy Austin sparked conversation about her son’s paternity.

This was after Judy showed off her son’s full face and bragged about how he looked like his father. Most of her followers questioned the paternity of the young boy, as they claimed he looked more like her former husband.

