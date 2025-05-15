2Baba recently gushed about his new partner and Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, as he celebrated her achievement

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has returned to social media to celebrate his new partner and Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

2Baba, in a statement he shared on Thursday, May 15, gushed about Natasha's beauty as he celebrated her latest achievement.

The music star, who also shared a picture of Natasha from a plenary session in the Edo State House of Assembly, disclosed that she recently bagged an award.

It would be recalled that Natasha made headlines some months ago when she lost her principal position.

Osawaru, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was removed as Minority Leader alongside Charity Aiguobarueghian, Majority Leader.

Her removal led to some social media users trolling her and 2Baba, as it happened around the time they made their relationship public

In the caption of the photo, which he shared on his Instastory, 2Baba wrote,

"Most beautiful lawmaker, congratulations on your HR Award, I celebrate you. No shaking."

Screenshot of 2Baba's congratulatory message to Natasha Osawaru is below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of 2Baba and his newly wedded wife, Natasha Osawaru, having a fun time together.

The newlywed couple were seen grooving to 2Baba's hit song “Implication” while enjoying a boat cruise.

However, a clip captured the moment 2Baba almost fell off the boat.

Reactions as 2Baba congratulates Natasha Osawaru

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens as they shared comments about 2Baba's post.

While some suggested that the singer was in love, others couldn't help but share their opinions about Natasha's look in the picture he shared.

Read the comments below:

ttonyegram said:

"lol….Love who you love wholeheartedly not like an option."

cellarrouge reacted:

"Whatever makes you happy Inno."

passy_goldie said:

"I pity who no put em self first before anybody."

wunmi_div reacted:

"She don carry new face enter again, always changing."

mira_ander56 said:

"Make dem dey deceive their self no be only beautiful."

prankhottiee reacted:

"This man is very much inlove love this."

ismartboyin said:

"Do something with passion or not it all."

iam___sunshine__ reacted:

"It's obvious he's in love."

chi_lee44 commented:

"Woman try and get money."

Man shows forest 2Baba lives in Edo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man working in an area close to where music star 2Baba allegedly resided in Benin, Edo State, shared a video about him.

The man confirmed that he was working in a place called Amagba as he laughed at the area where the African Queen star had been camped by his lover.

Many of the singer’s followers and supporters were unhappy to hear what was happening to him, as they made it known, while others threw shade at Natasha Osawaru.

