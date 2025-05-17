Yul Edochie’s second wife Judy Austin has turned heads online with the recent display of her baby bump

The actress shared a video collage of new studio pictures showing her dressed in a lovely maternity attire

Judy went on to pray for women hoping and waiting to conceive, triggering reactions from her fans and netizens

Nigerian actress Judy Austin, the second wife of Yul Edochie, has expressed gratitude to God for the successful development of her baby bump.

The movie star made known her reverence for motherhood, describing it as a “blessing ordained by God”.

Judy Austin displays maternity elegance. Credit: @judayaustin1

Judy prayed for women, expecting to have the fruit of the womb, and offered emotional and spiritual support to them.

The actress went on to celebrate her union with the filmmaker, noting how much God loved them.

She wrote:

"Motherhood is a blessing ordained by God, full of hope, full of joy and unfading beauty. A high calling, worthy of honour, worthy of praise.

"Praying for every woman out there waiting to be BLESSED with your baby/babies 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. God will do it for you🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. This year is the year you receive your fruit of the womb🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. You just have to believe it without a single doubt in your heart Amen. 🙏🏻🙏🏻. We can’t wait to be BLESSED all over again ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @yuledochie. God Loves us so much."

See her post below:

Netizens react to Judy Austin’s pictures

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below;

glo_shinning said:

"You are beautiful even your enemy confirm it today. Wish you safe delivery. Congratulations Asa Odugwu."

libprettycute wrote:

"Awww so beautiful🥰Her decency in dressing is another thing I like about her… Congratulations to you and your beautiful family. Screaming gorgeous🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️."

ify_best_2013 said:

"So Beautiful😍✨❤❤❤."

mboneyoh wrote:

"Yul Edochie is poor, but the children and wife are looking well looked after. Yul Edochie is poor and his pregnant wife is healthy and more beautiful than even a president's wife. If this is how poor people look, then bless millions to be this poor."

diamondevee said:

"HUSBAND SNATCHER. HOME BREAKER ... GOD HAS NO BUSINESS WITH AN ADULTERER.... FEEL FREE TO BLOCK ME, IM NOT HAPPY."

mboneyoh said:

"Our beautiful baby girl is on the way oooooo. May God Almighty continue to protect and keep you safe. Safe delivery odogwu wife."

mboneyoh wrote:

mboneoh said:

ngo_okorie said:

"beautiful preggy."

mboneyoh said:

"Judy Austin Yul Edochie you are extremely ❤️😍, words cannot describe your beauty."

mboneyoh said:

"Odogwu congratulations 👏🎉💯🎉. Na man you be. For loving and taking care of ijele odogwu Judy Austin Yul Edochie this much. God bless you. Internet Don scatter."

oby.osuji wrote:

"Judy and pregnancy 5&6 carry go the Lord is your strength😢."

ayesh_dabeu wrote:

" Absolutely 🤗 beautiful 🥰 Congratulations and safe delivery."

juliabeauty.salon4 said:

"Congratulations beautiful queen ❤️❤️."

happygold001 said:

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ may God bless you and see you through congrats ma❤️❤️❤️❤️."

emekanwakanma1985 wrote:

"With pains and shame,pls bro and sis assist a brother down kidney failure close to 3years now,pls nothing is small😭😭🙏🙏."

