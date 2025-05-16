Actor Saidi Balogun and his son Khalid, whom he had with Fathia, have shared a video from their father-son moment

In the sweet video, Saidi Balogun and his son show their moves as they vibe to Olamide's new song featuring Wizkid

The heartwarming video capturing the bond between the actor and his son has left netizens, including celebrities, gushing

Popular Yoruba actor Saidi Balogun and his grown-up son, Khalid, have shared another video of them having a father-son moment.

In the heartwarming video, Saidi sported a similar outfit as his young son as they stepped out in jeans and shirts.

Sweet video of Saidi Balogun and son Khalid dancing to Olamide and Wizkid's song trends. Credit: saidibalogun

A clip captured Khalid teaching his father dance moves to music star Olamide's newly released song Kai, featuring Wizkid.

Sharing the video of their dance moves, Khalid, who recently graduated with a first-class degree from the university, wrote in a caption of the video which he shared on his page,

"Teaching my friends my dance challenge (PART 4): DAD EDITION w/: @saidibalogun Did he kill it??😮‍💨🔥 || 🎙️: @olamide @wizkidayo - Kai || Tag who I should I teach next!!"

Saidi Balogun dances like a Gen Z in sweet video with his son Khalid dancing. credit: saidibalogun

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Khalid also shared a video of him playing a Gen Z game with his actor father as they slapped each other's shadow.

However, the actor was fast enough to bend over without being slapped by his son, thereby emerging as the winner of the game.

The video of Saidi Balogun and his son Khalid dancing to Olamide's Kai featuring Wizkid is below:

Reactions as Saidi Balogun and son dance

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video as many applauded Saidi Balogun's dance moves. Others also shared their takes on reasons to have children at an early age. Read the comments below:

temikosoko reacted:

"SB, you bad no worry."

adeolufunsho commented:

"It's obvious that daddy too is a stepper."

neeceebosslady said:

"Awwww so beautiful to watch!Omo I don dey old o see Khalid."

nenejackson5 wrote:

"Me and my Son in the next 5 year's."

thefringehairshop said:

"This is so beautiful to watch,The son is so beautiful and looks like them both."

veeystitches_fashion reacted:

"This was so sweet to watch at least make we dey see beautiful moments of father and son too, no be everytime deadbeats father cases."

certified_big_whale wrote:

"Chaii one Aboki for my side tell person Kai. Na so I play am loud for speaker, the Aboki just dey laugh with his open window teeth."

yoursfabulously said:

"Beautiful clip. Is that his son with Fathai? Just asking for clarification purpose ni o."

simply2diss said:

"The boy split image between his dad and mum. He no gree."

godwin_ranking001 said:

"Greatest moment of a nice relationship with his son

calm_michika_zira reacted:

"Carbon copy of his dad men."

shoes_by_demokraft wrote:

"Who this guy resemble pass, Shoe making don too stress my eye abeg."

Saidi Balogun shares late daughter's last words

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the actor spoke about his daughter's death.

In the letter, Saidi Balogun expressed gratitude to those who had checked on them during the difficult time. The letter also shared Zeenat’s last moments as sweet words about her personality were penned down.

Source: Legit.ng