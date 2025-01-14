Nollywood actress Faithia Williams has taken to social media to announce her son, Khalid’s great feat

In an Instagram post, the movie star was beaming with pride as she shared that her son had graduated with first-class honours

Faithia Williams’ post drew the attention of several netizens, and they joined her in celebrating her son

Nigerian actress Faithia Williams' son, Khalid, with Saheed Balogun, has graduated from the university with first-class honours.

On January 14, 2025, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to announce her son’s latest feat, which brought joy to many.

Faithia Williams was beaming with pride and excitement as she thanked God while celebrating her son’s achievement.

Fans celebrate as Faithia Williams' son graduates with a first-class. Photos: @faithiawilliams

According to Faithia, Khalid worked tirelessly and persevered to earn a first-class degree from the Creative Department at the University of Lagos.

The movie star asked her fans and well-wishers to pray for her son’s continued success.

In her words:

“Hmm, i’m short of words… Alhamdulillah! Alhamdulillah! Alhamdulillah!

My darling son, @khalidgram__ I’m overwhelmed with joy and gratitude as I celebrate your incredible achievement! You’ve worked tirelessly and persevered through the challenges, and today, you’ve emerged with a FIRST CLASS DEGREE from the University of Lagos’ Creative Department!

Alhamdulillah, My heart is bursting with pride and love for you, my darling son! As you embark on this new journey, I ask that you continue to be guided by faith, courage, and determination.

Hey Fam, please join me in praying for my son’s continued success, happiness, and fulfillment. May Allah bless him with wisdom, resilience, and prosperity on his path forward.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Faithia Williams’ son bags first class

The news of Faithia Williams’ son bagging a first class was met with celebration from the actress’ fans and celebrity colleagues. Read some of their comments below:

Iyaboojofespris:

“Congratulations 🎊 👏 ❤️.”

Femiadebayosalami:

“Congratulations son.”

emmanuel__gbenguse:

“Wow, 1ST CLASS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥, IGWAAAAA CONGRATULATIONS.”

Mojisola_iyawoalhaji:

“Congratulations dear 🍾.”

Adeolaadelowotan_i:

“Congratulations darling son❤️, God’s protection on you young man❤️.”

bukola_omogeikale:

“Congratulations Khalid darling.”

sola_shoprite:

“Congratulations maami you will live long to eat the fruit of your labor insha Allah ❤️.”

kehinde_28:

“Congratulations Ma 😍.”

Tee_hair04:

“Congratulations darling we re proud of u God will keep protecting u n keep blessings Amen and big sis congratulations to u too ma ❤️❤️.”

Faithia Williams' movie causes backlash

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Faithia Williams joined the growing list of filmmakers to make epic movies based on her upcoming film, Efunroye.

The movie star took to her official X page to promote the film by praising the character it was named after, Efunroye Tinubu.

Faithia had shared a photo of her movie poster and accompanied it with a caption stating that Efunroye was more than just a warrior. According to her, she was also a ruler who rewrote history.

Following Faithia Williams' post, several Nigerians took to X to express their displeasure. Many netizens claimed that Efunroye was nothing like the actress had described. According to them, she was a ruthless slave trader who did not deserve to be celebrated.

