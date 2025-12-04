Two ladies who met Iyabo Ojo at different locations have shared their experiences online

In a post, one of the ladies mentioned that it was her daughter who first approached the actress at the airport

Fans also reacted, sharing their own encounters with the movie star and showering her with praise

Two ladies on social media sparked reactions after sharing their encounters with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo at different locations.

The movie star, who recently attended her colleague Mercy Aigbe's mother's burial, was seen at the airport by a woman known as duchesskk on social media.

Fans share observation after ladies recounted encounter with Iyabo Ojo.

Source: Instagram

According to her, her daughter suddenly ran to meet someone and started playing with her.

She noted that instead of chasing the little girl away, the actress bent down and began playing with her. Duchesskk added that she was stunned to later realize that the person playing with her daughter was the actress.

Another lady shares her encounter with Iyabo Ojo

In another post, a lady known as Madam Keji on social media shared how Iyabo Ojo helped her when she was seriously ill.

According to Madam Keji, she was just seven or eight years old at the time and had been hospitalized after falling seriously sick.

Iyabo Ojo trend over post by two ladies.

Source: Instagram

The movie star, who had a grand wedding celebration for her daughter last year, came to visit her in the hospital. Madam Keji explained that Iyabo Ojo, affectionately called "Queen Mother," stayed with her overnight and personally cared for her.

Commenting on Iyabo Ojo’s nature, Madam Keji described the actress as a woman with a kind heart.

She also mentioned that the Nollywood star was the one who introduced her to her love for apples. Madam Keji ended her post by offering a prayer for the actress and asking God to bless her kind heart.

How fans reacted to post about Iyabo Ojo

Reactions have trailed the post made about the actress and how she behaved with strangers when she meet them. Here are comments below:

@itzsusanbuk commented:

"It is evident by how she carries people matter on her head.she surely has a very good and large heart.E ni wale laye loruko Jesu."

@wendyleo28 reacted:

"She can never do wrong in my eyes."

@theshalomokezie said:

"She is a sweet soul."

@motolarie shared:

"Its evident by how she takes strangers issues personal."

@mhizz_toks wrote:

"I met her at the airport, and I can say she is a nice person. I didn't even know she was the one I was helping to lift her box until I looked up."

Video of Iyabo Ojo's daughter second wedding surfaces

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, the second part of Iyabo Ojo's daughter’s wedding, Priscilla Ojo kicked off in grand style in Tanzania. In a video making the rounds online, the singer was seen speaking about his wife and how they met.

Fans were impressed with what he said as they gushed over their love story and prayed for them.

