A man has shared his recent exchange with actor IK Ogbonna over his female colleague Ini Edo on social media

The man while reacting to a video IK Ogbonna shared on his page shared why it is unwise for him to remain unmarried at his age

However, the man's advice on why IK Ogbonna should stay away from Ini Edo has sparked reactions online

An exchange between Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna and a man identified as Oriretan Honour over actress Ini Edo has caused commotion on social media.

The drama started after Orieretan while reacting to a video Ogbonna shared on his official Instagram page, knocked the actor for refusing to settle down despite his age.

Oriretan pointed out that Ogbonna would not remain young and vibrant forever while urging him to take charge of his life by becoming a responsible man.

According to the man, marriage brings peace.

He also advised the actor to stop following his female colleague Ini Edo everywhere she goes.

"IkOgbonna,it's unwise ageing yet refusing to marry.More unwise knowing u're not gonna look this young,vibrant forever yet failing to settle down.Thinking u still have time to enjoy life may be Devil's work to blindfold u frm being a responsible man.Marriage brings peace.Do fast.Stop following Ini Edo up &down to avoid being seen as donor.Think smart.Be wise.Dont be unwise," Oriretan wrote.

Oriretan also shared a screenshot of Ogbonna's response to him as the actor blasted him for his advice.

See the screenshot shared by Oriretan Honour showing his exchange with IK Ogbonna below:

In related news, IK Ogbonna celebrated Ini Edo in style on her birthday.

Reactions trail exchange between IK Ogbonna, netizen

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the man's exchange with the Nollywood actor, read them below:

christabel.george7 said:

"Just imagine, how is it your business if he marries or not?"

only_fedora commented:

"wen will people learn to mind their business in this mark app."

merit_ugochukwu wrote:

"Diswan na Daniel Regha lowest budget na... IK even waste time dey reply am."

queennn_ivy reacted:

"As country hard reach say person never marry na be ur problem now. Such a pity."

precious.ihuoma said:

"The day hand go touch this guy, Nigerians will shout the rich oppressing the poor. No one will tell him to mind his business now o."

kingmafee:

"People don’t just mind their business why?? Marriage is by choice bro , and IK has a kid."

fareed_ani1 said:

"it's the pple responding to him unwise man be giving him more clotus.. person wey ik3for ignore like strong."

mb_posh_palace said:

"This guy always wants to trend he will troll then screenshot and be posting round social media and on peoples fb post as comment just to trend."

IK Ogbonna reacts asman impersonates him

Legit.ng previously reported that IK Ogbonna reacted after a man, Kelvin Enofe, was arrested for impersonating him.

Reports revealed the 23-year-old fraudster duped an American woman of $70,000 (N32m) while pretending to be the actor.

The actor warned fans to be wary of people using his photos to scam others and added that he would never demand monetary favours from them.

