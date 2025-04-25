Actress Chizzy Alichi has shared beautiful pre-maternity pictures showing her baby bump online

The Nollywood star also hinted at the birth of her first child with a caption she included in the post she shared

Nollywood stars, as well as fans, followers, and well-wishers, have since stormed Chizzy Alichi's page with congratulatory messages

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi and her husband, Ugochukwu Chike-Mbah, as she recently warmed hearts with stunning baby bump photos.

On Friday, April 25, Chizzy flooded her official Instagram page with pre-maternity pictures, exposing her baby bump for all to see.

Actress Chizzy Alichi shares maternity photos. Credit: chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

The actress also hinted at the birth of her first child as she wrote,

"He made everything beautiful at his time Ecclesiastes 3:11."

Actress Chizzy Alichi's first child comes a few months after she criticised Nigerians who left comments like ‘’You are next in line'' anytime she congratulated her colleagues on expecting children, on social media.

Recall that Chizzy and her husband, Ugochukwu Chike-Mbah, got married in December 2020. However, because the couple had yet to welcome babies, some Nigerians sent her prayers, hoping to rejoice with her soon.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Chizzy Alichi as she flaunts baby bump. Credit: chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

Her congratulatory message to her colleague, Chika Ike, who was expecting her first child saw some followers leavining comments saying she wss next in line to be a mum.

Chizzy appears offended by the comments and took to her Instastories to criticise those who make them.

The pictures of Chizzy Alichi showing off her baby bump below:

Celebs, fans congratulate Chizzy Alichi

Legit.ng captured some of the congratulatory messages from Chizzy Alichi's colleague in the movie industry. Read the comments below:

ruthkadiri said:

"Wow congratulations 🫂🫂🫂🫂 what God cannot do does not exist."

ekene_umenwa said:

"Power power power Jesus igweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee congratulations on sis."

calistaokoronkwo said:

"All glory be to God , who makes everything beautiful in HIS TIME ! I’m screaming ….CONGRATULATIONS, CHIZZZYYYYYY."

cajantoe said:

"Wow………. God has spoken who are you men??????overly joyful for you my darling."

goodypearl99 said:

"Break the Internet 🛜 , my day one favorite am the most happiest to see this post this evening.awwwn."

ummumalik19 wrote:

"Congratulations Congratulations Congratulations massive congratulations baby I love you from Kenya."

stannze said:

"God is so good and He can be trusted. Congratulations on No.1 and cheers to as many as you want."

baeposh8 reacted:

"I’m crying ooo ominipotent has don it again oooo gosh I’m soooooooo happy ooo I av never been disappointed happy for a stranger bikonu."

realanitajoseph reacted:

"great News all around plenty plenty blessings every where ,God you do dis oh oh omeka nna yaaaa ,congratulations Asa m God be praised Forever and Ever Amen."

sandrachiamakae said:

"Our EL-ROI baby Is HereGod Doesn’t Fail,God Was In The Midst Of Her Despite The wait,Congratulations Latest Mama,EL-ROI DID IT OH”JESUS IYEEEEE’’

Chizzy Alichi reacts to rumour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that claims that Chizzy Alichi had been controlling her husband emerged online.

The Nollywood actress made a video where she said that it was her husband's friend who would be behind such claims.

She added that once a woman had a happy home and a man who listened to her and took care of her, many would not be happy about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng