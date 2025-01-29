Mercy Johnson has not gotten herself ever since Elon Musk and Mr Beast declared their daily earnings online

Recall that while Mr Beast boasts of earning $1 million per day, Elon Musk stated that he earns that per minute

Their posts called the attention of many social media users including Mercy Johnson, who shared her thoughts about it

Mercy Johnson, a talented Nollywood actress has reacted to the trending tweets of Elon Musk, an American businessman and political figure and of Mr Beast, whose real name is James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson.

A couple of days ago, both multi-millionaires went online to share their per-day and per-minute earnings respectively, and while Mr Beats boasts of earning $1 million per day, Elon Musk stated that he earns that per minute.

Mercy Johnson questions herself, and shares what the prophet told her. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie, @elonrmuskk, @mrbeast

The tweet quickly went viral and became a hot topic on social media, as both netizens and celebrities reacted to it. One of the celebrities who reacted was Mercy Johnson. The actress went online to express her hurt about not being rich to her satisfaction, in comparison to these American businessmen.

According to her, it seems like her forte and mission in life is child-bearing and being playful, as she wondered what she needed to do to get rich.

In her words:

"Omo, na pikin and play na him I con do for this life ooo. Chai, and prophet see vision for me ooo, say I must hit money last year."

See the post below:

Recall that Mercy Johnson showed off her marketing skill in one of he videos. The mother of four wore an apron designed with rat drawings.

Mercy displayed her comedic side while promoting the rat poison, which many of her fans saw as a creative way of entertainment. The actress also dropped a comment about her husband and politician Prince Okojie's perception of her.

Reactions to Mercy Johnson's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@cys_properties:

"I make the same per second, me self no small."

@whooshgram:

"Cant they just share this money?"

@eveetabs:

"Judy say money na vanity."

@torsam:

"That is 1.7 billion dollars everyday."

@gcfr21:

"Las las the more money you make, the unsatisfied you become."

@beckygboms:

"Elon musk d beast of all time per what ????????omo God !!!!"

@gist_first:

"Una d compere una self with people way get social media..ode."

@flo.wer4228:

"Husband snatchers like you cannot make money, zero favor from God."

@the_kazzy:

"Prophet no dey give this kind money,you need to be thinking different to get this type."

@eldercallistus_0147:

"One million $ is like 1 million NGN people make a million NGN in a day for Nigeria nahh."

Elon Musk announces job opportunity

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Elon Musk opened applications for talented individuals worldwide with coding skills to submit their work.

Qualified Nigerians are encouraged to apply using the email provided by the world's richest man.

He emphasised that the primary requirement for the role is coding skills, with less emphasis on college degrees.

