Elon Musk has announced the transfer of social media platform X to his Artificial Intelligence startup, xAI

The all-stock deal between the two companies is valued at $33 billion has driven the valuation of xAI to $80 billion

The merger aims to integrate xAI’s AI capabilities with X’s massive user base to create an advanced AI

Elon Musk has decided to merge his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, with his social media platform, X, in an all-stock transaction valued at $33 billion.

This deal has now elevated xAI's valuation to $80 billion.

Elon Musk merges his two companies to one Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk prepares for the future with xAI

In a statement shared on X, Musk, who controls both privately held companies, said the merger would integrate xAI’s advanced AI capabilities with X’s vast user base and distribution network, unlocking new opportunities for AI-driven innovation.

Musk wrote:

"Since its founding two years ago, xAI has rapidly become one of the leading AI labs in the world, building models and data centers at unprecedented speed and scale.

"X is the digital town square where more than 600 million active users go to find real-time sources of ground truth."

"The merger brings together xAI’s expertise in artificial intelligence with X’s global reach, aiming to create a platform that delivers "smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge."

Elon Musk further stated that the integration of xAI and X is set to reshape AI technologies and social media.

He promised to deliver enhanced, meaningful experiences to billions worldwide while propelling human progress forward.

Musk, the world's richest man, purchased X, formerly known as Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022. Photo credit: Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The billionaire added:

"xAI and X’s futures are intertwined. Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent. This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach.

"The merged company aims to create smarter, more impactful experiences for billions of people while remaining committed to its core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge.

"This integration will enable the development of a platform that not only mirrors the world but also drives human progress forward."

The entrepreneur expressed gratitude to employees at both companies for their dedication, emphasizing that this was only the beginning of their combined efforts, BBC reports.

His words:

"I would like to recognize the hardcore dedication of everyone at xAI and X that has brought us to this point. This is just the beginning. Thank you for your continued partnership and support."

