Nigerian singer Davido’s forthcoming album 5IVE has generated more than enough buzz than usual since his announcement

A video went viral showing one of the singer’s fans reportedly in pain as he lay face down on an hospital

The clip captured a tattoo boldly on the young man as details surrounding his condition, ignited reactions online

A male die-hard fan of Nigerian music artist David Adeleke aka Davido has reportedly ended up in the hospital after tattooing the singer's yet-to-be-released album '5IVE' on his back

In a video that garnered huge reactions online, the man was shown writhing in pain after attempting to prove his devotion to Davido by tattooing the album on his back.

Video of man trends as he cries out to Davido. Credit: @davido, @officcespecialadviser

He was seen lying face down on a hospital bed, with a nurse administering a drip through his hand. Another medical professional approached to check his body temperature as a friend sat at his bedside, recounting the events.

The tattoo, which reads '5IVE' in enormous, strong letters, looks to have caused issues.

Legit.ng reports that Davido has been previewing his incoming album, 5IVE, on his social media outlets for several weeks.

The highly anticipated project, which is slated to be the artist's fifth studio album, has already caused a lot of excitement among fans and music enthusiasts around the globe.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Davido’s reported sick fan

The video, which showed the man in the hospital after tattooing Davido's '5IVE' album on his back, elicited reactions from social media users, who offered their thoughts in the comments section. See some of the reactions below:

smplyjessie1wrote:

"Someone said “na format to cashout”

hissco_szn wrote:

"Make una give am 5Alive to drink so he go Dey alive for the 5ive album."

bspark_zamani said:

"Film the tattoo, film the bed, film the nurse! Zoom the back well, Wetin do am! Ehn I."

edutex_poundz said:

"They can just amputate the arm to relieve him. Pele."

vintapintaa wrote:

"Chise FMT. You get money to draw this kind big tattoo but you no get 50k for hospital bill. Bro the CL say make I tell you to go ask for refund from your tattoo guy."

__officialjohn reacted:

"This place you’re looking is infected you carry hand de touch am? Yeye."

lala_camilla said:

"See low budget acting. What kind of hospital and nurse is that biko nu. Shame Carry me enter all you can eat buffet but I took take out."

ieliyahss said:

"Album never drop finish, billing format don choke #5alive ."

am2lexx said:

"People wey dey see us like mumu for this country1 politicians2 pastors3 content creators na their own."

jectimi_comedy said:

"U no draw your parents oh u dey find money 😂😂 no worry Davido go settle u. When Zazu wan drop album also draw am for ya yansh na business if wizkid drop too draw for ya arm pit Ewu Gambia."

d.bestman121 wrote:

"Una just Dey misbehave for this social media platform imagine wetin your children go think if dem see this video."

Davido shares snippets of unreleased tracks

Legit.ng reported that Davido teased fans with snippets of two unreleased songs from his fifth studio album, '5ive', during an Instagram Reel.

The tracks showcase a blend of vibrant beats and catchy lyrics, hinting at the diverse sounds expected on the album.

The preview was shared via a live stream hosted by Cruel Santino, stirring excitement among Nigerian music lovers.

