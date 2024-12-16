Nigerian singer Yemi Alade had netizen's attention following her recent meet-up with actors Aki and Pawpaw

The Afrobeats diva and the movie veterans were seen in a close-up hug as they chatted with excitement while posing for the camera

Some of their fans who came across the videos spotted a flaw in how the Bum Bum hitmaker greeted the Nollywood icons

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade is making waves online for her interactions with Nollywood actors Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) and Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki).

A recent video captured the moment when some well-known figures in Nigeria's entertainment business met in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Yemi Alade gets bashed for how she hugged Aki and Pawpaw. Credit: @yemialade

The Bum Bum hitmaker, on her part, was seen seated on the arm of a sofa, embracing Pawpaw and Aki side by side. The group smiled as they posed for the camera.

Another video showed Yemi Alade exchanging a sweet hug with a lady, with music legend Wande Coal in the background.

See the videos below:

Yemi Alade sparks reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nelson.edomwonyi:

"She no get respect for elderly man just imagine for you to stand up and greet them nawaooo."

kasperdanielz:

"Is that not African china i was behind, the man on green ?"

chammy_king217:

"Paw paw no just Dey comfortable why yemi go do like that."

itzme_sandy9:

"This reminds me of the movie dorcas is a kill yoo."

Yemi Alade makes history

In a previous report, singer and dancer Yemi Alade recently trended online as she made history at the just completed Midem24 in Cannes.

Days after making history as the first female Nigerian artist to perform at the African Cup of Nations, the Johnny crooner was made the ambassador of Midem24.

Yemi Alade recently joined Stewart Copeland and Jean Michel as she became the first Nigerian artist to stamp her prints at Cannes.

