Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan has come under scrutiny over her skin after she posted a new video on social media

The movie star, who also sells skin care products, shared a video of her brightened skin on her Instagram page

Many netizens had mixed feelings about the video, with some of them comparing the actress to popular crossdresser Bobrisky

Nigerian actress Bimbo Afolayan is making headlines over her skin after sharing a video on her Instagram page.

The movie star and businesswoman caused a stir after she took to her official Instagram page to show off her brightened skin in the clip.

Nigerians react to Bimbo Afolayan's bleached skin. Photos: @bimboafolayan, @bobrisky222

Bimbo Afolayan, who also describes herself as a skin care formulator and an award-winning skin therapist on her Instagram page, wore a black jalab and headscarf as she flaunted her whitened skin, including her knees and knuckles, which are typically darker in most people.

Not stopping there, the filmmaker accompanied the video with Shoday and Olivetheboy’s song titled Screaming Beauty. In her caption she wrote:

“I pride myself on being a smart woman, A solid woman, A growing woman, A healing woman

A relatable woman, Versatile, Dynamic, Not just a pretty woman, I am the back up.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Bimbo Afolayan flaunts bleached skin

Bimbo Afolayan’s video raised mixed reactions among Nigerians after it went viral. While some fans gushed over her, others showed concern about her brightened skin, with some of them likening her to popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky:

Fans worry over Bimbo Afolayan's bleached skin, they compare her to Bobrisky. Photo: @bimboafolayan

Abayas_co said:

“This is extreme o. Do you though 👌while also considering your health and old age. You are beautiful regardless.”

Its__wayz_apparel wrote:

“White Skin Gurl.”

Oyinkosola_23 said:

“You are more than white reduce the cream ma i love u❤️.”

Sowemimoracheal said:

“nothing wey any body wan tell me.... this woman na ashabi olose costumer 😂.”

Tarry_hair_world said:

“Make Una sha small small dey bleach o I come in peace.”

Sleek_blessing wrote:

“No sha disappear.”

Aramite wrote:

“Shey We should not lie, Reduce the cream ma 🙏.”

Slimmykaz wrote:

“Hottie hottie ❤️.”

Slim_naya said:

“Una means say no be mummy of Lagos be this?😂”

Jessicaoma_ said:

“i thought this was bobrisky 😂. does she want to disappear or what?”

Tonia.gram_ said:

“Wait. That’s not Bobrisky?? I been think say na Idris o.”

Ohghey said:

“I’m sha curious.. in heaven, what will she tell angel Micheal that has anger issues that happened to her original skin color ?”

Harderomokhe_ wrote:

“She looks like bobrisky.”

Ofure_adenikekimberly said:

“This is not how she looks real life tho.’ We see the real color in movies.”

Hardeynyke_ said:

“Inside this terrible heat wave 🤣🤣una go still dey rub chemical hmm,it is well o.”

Bimbo Afolayan shares throwback video of her skin

Meanwhile, in 2022, Legit.ng reported that Bimbo Afolayan sparked hilarious reactions when she shared a throwback video of her looks while she was pregnant with her second baby.

The mother of two was 26 weeks pregnant with her second as she looked like a shadow of herself and complained about the symptoms that came with the pregnancy.

The actress also released another video of her new transformation after the pregnancy phase, and the difference in her skin was quite obvious. She gave a shout-out to her skin routine as the magic for the change and recommended it to her fans.

