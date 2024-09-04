Nollywood couple Bimbo and Okiki Afolayan have finally unveiled their new mansion on social media

In a series of videos posted on Instagram, the power couple showcased different parts of their mighty home to the joy of fans

Shortly after Bimbo and Okiki Afolayan displayed their blessings online, many of their fans and celebrity colleagues wished them well

Nigerian celebrity couple Bimbo and Okiki Afolayan have showcased their mighty mansion on social media.

The Nollywood stars took to their Instagram pages on September 3, 2024, to post impressive videos of their massive new home.

Fans and celebrities drool over Nollywood couple Bimbo and Okiki Afolayan's mansion. Photos: @bimboafolayan, @okikiafolayan

Source: Instagram

The clip showed the impressive grounds of the gated property, which has concrete floors. Actress Bimbo Afolayan walked around on camera to give fans a better view of their mansion, which also has a rooftop lounge.

In the caption of the post, the Nollywood star gave glory to God for blessing her and her husband, Okiki. The video was accompanied by a Moses Bliss and Tim Godfrey song titled Evidence. Her post reads in part:

“This can only Be GOD. Hey fam this is another great Blessing GOD added for us. My dear husband @okikiafolayan GOD hand picked you for me and I will forever give GOD the glory.”

See the video of the mansion below:

Her husband, Okiki, also posted a video showing more parts of their mansion including a play area with a bouncy castle for their daughter, a rooftop lounge, a decorated fence with potted plants and more.

See the video below:

Fans celebrate Bimbo, Okiki Afolayan

Bimbo and Okiki Afolayan’s mighty mansion quickly drew the attention of their fans and celebrity colleagues. Many of them were in awe of the Nollywood couple’s beautiful property as they celebrated their achievement.

Read some of their comments below:

Source: Legit.ng