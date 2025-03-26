Iva Tracy, daughter of Nollywood actor, Obi Okoli, has shared a video to react to the criticism of her interview

The lady had granted an interview and stated that her father was the actor, and he was not there for her when she was young

Fans in the comment section tried to comfort her, and they shared their take about her new video

Obi Okoli's daughter, Iva Tracy, has reacted to the backlash she faced after she spoke about her father.

Legit.ng had reported that the lady was a guest on Love in Abuja podcast, where she was asked about her father. She stated that he was a deadbeat father while she was growing up.

Obi Okoli’s daughter sends warning to critics. Photo credit@loveinabuja/@ivatracy

Source: Instagram

In a new video shared by the singer, she lamented about the reactions her interview clip generated.

According to her, she was dragged for saying that the veteran actor was her father. Iva Tracy also stated that she was not trying to drag her family or exposing her family to the public.

She blasted her critics and warned them that they were not there from the beginning.

Iva Tracy also noted that she said what she said, and she meant all she said.

The music star bragged that she will not apologise for anything. She asserted that she was the second child of the actor.

Tracy speaks about growing up

Also in the recording, Tracy affirmed that life has not been sweet. Explaining how she grew up. Tracy pointed out that she grew up with her mother and she was the first child most times.

She remarked that she didn't have her two parents to provide for her when growing up.

Tracy sent her critics to the gallows as she told them that they were just trying to jump into what they don't know

Tracy shares what she does

Sharing her grievance, Tracy disclosed that she was asked an honest question on the podcast. She noted that she cannot lie about her response.

Obi Okoli’s daughter speaks about her family. Photo credit@obiokoli

Source: Instagram

The young lady added that she was the second child of the Nollywood actor and told her critics to go and meet her father if they have a problem with what she did.

Tracy is not the first singer or celebrity to have it rough with her biological father. Nigerian singer, Emeka Akumefule, known professionally as Blaqbonez, also didn't know his father for a very long time.

A video surfaced a few months ago where he took a picture with his father after reuniting with him. However, a few have been lucky to share a good relationship with their fathers.

See the video here:

What fans aid about Tracy's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer. Here are some comments below:

@official_olamifresh commented:

"I saw that video, you spoke wel."

@celebritychef77 shared:

"Like seriously dear."

@adejuwonismyname said:

"It's well with you. life no rossy."

Kiddwaya reacts to claims about Chime

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kiddwaya was compared to a season 9 housemate on the show, Chime Nwafor.

According to some netizens, both of them look alike, and they paired their pictures for others to give their opinions.

The former reality star saw the post and shared what he thought about it, which got many laughing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng