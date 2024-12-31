Actor Odunlade Adekola marked his 48th birthday on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, and he shared how he felt online

The movie star rocked a glamorous Agbada and gave different poses during his photoshoot session

His fans and colleagues were excited for him and they shared their wishes for him on his Instagram page

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is basking in the euphoria of turning a new age and he shared his excitement as he marked his 48th birthday on December 31, 2024.

His colleagues and fans shared in his joy as they celebrated him. Kunle Remi, Wunmi Toriola, Kiekie, and Mercy Aigbe, among others, were part of the celebrities who rejoiced with Odunlade.

The actor also prayed for himself on his special day. In Yoruba, he prayed that his glory will not go down and the plans of the enemies will not prevail over him.

48-year-old Odunlade Adekola also wished that the will of God will not depart from his life. In addition, he stylishly asked himself to drop his account details.

See Odunlade's post and pictures in the slides below:

Fans celebrate Odunlade Adekola's 48th birthday

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Odunlade Adekola's 48th birthday below:

@kunleremiofficial:

"Happy birthday Egbon mii blessings!"

@wumitoriola:

"Happy birthday to the man of the people."

@kie_kie__:

"FATHER! Happy birthday sir."

@realmercyaigbe:

"Happy birthday."

@lawrencesholanke1:

"Happy birthday to you baba oba. Your existence is blessed l’agbara olorun."

@bolatitoabikegeorge:

"Happy Birthday Oga mi sir wishing you more beautiful years in good health and more wealth, cheers."

@balikiss84:

"Happiest birthday to you FATHER! Your joy shall continue to manifest in greater folds! @odunomoadekola your light will never dim. AMEN! Thank you for everything you do. GOD BLESS U SIR! Av a blast baba nla!"

Odunlade Adekola celebrates birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Odunlade had taken to his social media page to announce a piece of good news with his followers.

The well-loved film star turned a year older and he expressed his gratitude to God for keeping him safely.

Fans and colleagues of Odunlade trooped to his comment section in thousands to celebrate with him.

