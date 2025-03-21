Nigerian Disc Jockey and philanthropist DJ Cuppy made her fans and followers proud as she shared a recent update on her life

The billionaire heiress revealed that she took part in this year’s Red Nose Day and mentioned that activities she did

Red Nose Day happens to be a yearly event that uses events, comedy and entrainment to raise funds for the less privileged

Nigerian Diss Jockey and philanthropist DJ Cuppy whose real name is Florence Otedola has shown her largesse once more as she participated in this year’s Red Nose Day.

Red Nose Day is Comic Relief's annual fundraising campaign that takes place every March.

DJ Cuppy and friends at 2025 Red Nose Day. Creedit: @cuppymusic

This one-of-a-kind campaign uses comedy to raise life-changing cash to help end the cycle of poverty and ensure children's safety, health, education, and empowerment around the globe.

BBC reports that this year, Red Nose Day is being observed on March 21 as it marks 40 years of comedy and entertainment.

Groups and people, including celebrities, will reportedly band together to raise funds for those in need while putting a smile on everyone's faces.

The billionaire's daughter who previously went on LinkedIn to search for a husband teamed up with the Red Nose Day campaign as part of its fundraising efforts.

In her post, she shared her excitement about being a judge at the Comic Relief x Debate Mate finals.

The event likely involved young students showcasing their debating skills, and Cuppy was impressed by the level of leadership and talent displayed by the participants.

DJ Cuppy participates in this year's Red Nose Day. Credit: @cuppymusic

She highlighted how inspiring it was to see young people taking action, and noted the importance of one’s involvement in social causes.

Sharing pictures of her nose painted in red colour, she wrote:

“TODAY is #RedNoseDay 🔴 To celebrate, I had the honour of judging the @comicrelief x @debatemate finals alongside some VERY familiar faces.

“Six insanely impressive students took the stage, showing the power of youth leadership. I’m SO humbled to SEE and HEAR the next generation stepping UP! “

See her post below:

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy’s Red Nose Day participation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tonyluiz00 wrote:

"You're the best."

10.manji said:

"Allow me to marry you achalugo,"

stimulated.co wrote:

zeezcouture_ said:

olaoluwarozay07_ wrote:

ismailknk7 said:

"Best regards and greetings from Turkey, I love you and your country very much."

moneybponu.s reacted:

azeezomomamadmw30bg877 said:

s_marshal1014 wrote:

"Second slide is so funny 😂 continue your good work my."

DJ Cuppy speaks about Nigeria

Earlier, Cuppy had opened up on what she thought about Nigeria as the country marked its 64th Independence Day.

She said she was aware that the country was facing several challenges, but one could not deny that Nigeria was filled with hope.

According to the billionaire's daughter, anywhere she goes, she carries the country with pride, and she shares a prayer for her nation.

