Filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has shared expressed displeasure at the demands by some producers on actors

She said that some producers decision to request one million views on the first day of uploading their films on YouTube was undue pressure

Ruth also encouraged the actors and shared how some producers have failed in their jobs by making such demands

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has stated that any producer who asks for one million views on the first day of uploading a movie on YouTube has failed.

She asked actors to take such pressure off their shoulders. Besides, a good production requires more than an actor's face to sell a movie.

Ruth Kadiri shares why YouTube producers cannot get 1 million views in 1 day. Image credit: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

The movie star added that one million views is not the standard for success or failure. She noted that there are so many things some people do not know about YouTube. The mother-of-two encouraged the actors that they should not allow the ignorance of some producers to rub them of their joy.

According to Ruth Kadiri, the producers who have never invested in anyone are the ones who say a lot of nonsense about others.

See Ruth Kadiri's post below:

Reactions as Ruth Kadiri slams YouTube producers

Check out some of the reactions as Ruth Kadiri slams some of her colleagues below:

@rochelle_97_:

"Dear Nollywood actors… not everyone is meant to be a producer and that’s okay! Please stop giving us movies where the entire plot is in the same house… very boring."

@sika_gh_:

"Too much pressure and unnecessary competition. Some are just recreating stories ahh, one story recreated by 5 actresses or actors turned producers."

@sika_gh_:

"Too much pressure and unnecessary competition. Some are just recreating stories ahh, one story recreated by 5 actresses or actors turned producers."

@punomart:

"That's why we have a lot of 2-hour films we can watch under 30 minutes."

Ruth Kadiri chastises her colleague

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ruth publicly chastised her colleague and friend, Eddie Watson, for attempting to condemn her picture.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed their private conversation on her Instagram page and jokingly warned him not to try to control her.

In the screenshot shared, Eddie condemned the actress' display picture, stating that it appeared frightening.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng