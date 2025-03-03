Funke Akindele has reacted after a fan asked her a question about the latest trend about buying Lamborghini

The fan had asked her when she was going to buy her own Lamborghini as she was on a live session online

She said that what the fan asked her was not funny and shared her take about what the person asked her

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has responded to a curious fan, who asked her a question about Lamborghini while she was online.

Legit.ng had reported that some celebrities have been flaunting their Lamborghinis amid controversy surrounding singer Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje.

The highest grossing actress was online for a live session when a fan decided to involve her in the Lamborghini drama.

A fan known as Adekunle asked the moviemaker when she would buy her own Lamborghini.

Funke Akindele answers Adekunle

In the recording, the mother of two asserted that what Adekunle asked her was not funny at all. She complained that it was everything trending that her fans would play about.

Sharing her plan with Adekunle, Funke Akindele spoke in Yoruba that she was going to block the man.

Celebrities who have Lamborginis

A few celebrities have purchased the luxury whip in the past. Reality star, Mercy Eke, recently took delivery of her own Lamborghini.

She called a clergy to dedicate it, and she was criticised for her action. Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy also owns more than one Lamborghini.

After a video of his plush garage was displayed a few weeks ago, fans marvelled at the number of cars he has.

Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye, also own the luxury ride. He has been seen sharing videos of the whip on social media to taunt his critics.

Funke Akindele's words:

“It is all trending topics that you will bring to my page. I will block you. Evereything is funny abi. You will chop blocking."

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Funke Akindele's video

Reactions have trend the video shared by the Nollywood actress about the question she was asked. Here are some of the comment below;

@olumoscow1 stated:

"She fit buy am."

@Osaghae_efosa14 wrote:

"This what baffles me somehow as hardworking as she is and as she has been in the game for the longest of time , she never buy lambo, girl wey we no even know wetin she dey do dey buy lambo all this men sponsored girls don plenty for Lagos."

@Maks_ForYou said:

“Mama. Answer the question."

@abeoll said:

"Mama show workings now."

Timini begs Funke Akindele over his movie

Legit.ng had reported that Timini Egbuson was very apprehensive about his latest movie, Reel Love, that he had to take an important step about it.

The actor had premiered Reel love and his colleagues graced the occasion. While his colleagues were coming out of the cinema, he went on his kneel to beg Akindele.

He asked for what the actress used to do that normally make her movie strive in the cinema. Fans were moved after watching the video and wished him well.

